Randall: The promise of spring

“Do you remember,” I said, “when you were little, like your babes are now, when we came here, just you and me? I’d sit on a blanket and watch you boogie board in the surf. You’d keep at it until you turned blue. Then you’d run to me, and I’d wrap you in a blanket and hold you until you stopped shaking. Then you’d go back and do it again?”

He laughed. “Yes, Mom,” he said, “I remember it well.”

Before leaving, I exchanged “I love yous” with my loved ones. I don’t know if they needed it, but I did. Then my husband and I drove home to Carmel Valley.

This evening, we bundled up again and went out, as we do most days, to watch the sunset.

The sky was turquoise. The air was cold. The sun was slowly sliding over a mountain we call Chocolate Drop. Flocks of geese flew honking back to the river to bed down for the night. Wild turkeys gobbled in the distance. Frogs croaked. Hummingbirds buzzed. Dogs barked like they meant business. And on a plum tree that my husband had pruned and feared he had killed, we saw the first signs of life with tiny buds of snow white blooms.

Start to finish, it was a gift, a winter day filled with family and the promise of spring to come.

A promise isn’t everything. But sometimes, it’s enough.

Sharon Randall is the author of “The World and Then Some.” She can be reached at P.O. Box 922, Carmel Valley, CA 93924 or at www.sharonrandall.com.