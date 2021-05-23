Randall: The Baby Song

But “she is perfect, they are fine” is the best way to start.

When my niece was 15, she left her mother in the South and spent a year in California, living with me, my husband and our three children, who did their best to dissuade her from ever having a child of her own.

Evidence to the contrary, she insists they were not the cause of her waiting until she was nearly 40 to give birth.

She and her husband spent years wanting to have a child — wanting and waiting, hoping and dreaming — until one day they decided it was time to stop waiting and find a child who needed their love.

They were in the process of becoming foster parents when my niece learned she was pregnant. Initial elation soon turned into months of testing and worrying, fearing the worst while praying for the best.

Then today, God smiled down and whispered in our ears that glorious refrain, “She is perfect, they are fine.” I kept singing it while trying to call my niece.

“Hey, Little Mama,” I said, when she finally answered. For the next 20 minutes, my niece sang her part — the Mother’s solo — an exhausting aria filled with big fancy terms like colostrum and bilirubin and terminal sleep deprivation.