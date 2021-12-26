Randall: It is harder to take than to give at Christmas

Then she added: “You need to remember how hard it is to receive,” she said, “because someday you’ll do the giving.”

Every day that last week before Christmas, my stepfather would shove his crutches in his ’49 Ford and drive to the depot to wait for the train. I would wait on the porch steps praying.

And every day he’d come back shaking his head, looking grim.

Finally, on Christmas Eve, he limped into the living room holding a box under one arm.

“Merry Christmas,” he muttered, dropping the box on the floor by the little Douglas fir. It was a case of tangerines.

We ate them all. They were good. But that night, for the first time, they tasted like Christmas. And for me, they always will.

I’ve seen a lot of Christmases since then and received far more than my share of gifts. I’ve also done a little giving and learned my mother was right. Giving is easy. Taking is hard.

In this season of giving, and through the coming year, I hope we’ll all know the joy giving to family and friends and strangers in need. But I also hope we’ll be willing to accept a little help, just to keep us humble.