RANDALL: Being a mom is a job for life

In a month or so from now, when my oldest and his wife are expecting their second child, I plan to be on hand for “Nana Duty” and try my best to keep 2-year-old Jonah entertained

I don’t know what it might entail, but I am certain — based on past experiences with the births of my older grandchildren — that I will never forget it.

Being a mother doesn’t end when our children grow up. We still want to protect them, just as we did the day they were born. But they won’t need us in the same ways they did when they were little. That’s what growing up means. Children need to be cared for. Adults can take care of themselves — except when they need a little help.

But grown children will always need a mother. Not to tell them what to do or, heaven forbid, how to do it. But to listen when they need to talk. And to pray for them day and night. And if they have children, to be a “nana” for their babes.

At the same time, we’ll always need our grown-up children to make us laugh and keep us young and fill that place in our heart that only they can fill. We can have a lot of great times together. Who knows? They might even do our laundry.

Sharon Randall is the author of “The World and Then Some.” She can be reached at P.O. Box 922, Carmel Valley, CA 93924 or at www.sharonrandall.com.