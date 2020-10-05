RAMSEY: Preventative maintenance preserves small engine life

With the gardening and lawn mowing season almost over, we will be soon be storing our small engine tools such as string trimmers, blowers, chain saws, lawn mowers, water pumps, etc.

Taking a few minutes to do some preventative maintenance will save a lot of frustration next season and prolong the life of your equipment. If you are going to leave fuel in the tank, you should fill the tank, add a fuel stabilizer and run the engine for five minutes to make sure the stabilizer is distributed through the carburetor. According to a publication written by Jim Wills, retired UT AG Engineering Specialist, you should use a fuel stabilizer to preserve the quality of fuel during the winter. Filling the tank will prevent condensation and rust. Metal tanks left partially full will rust as water condenses in the tank. You can also drain the tank and run the engine until the fuel in the lines and carburetor is used.

Change the engine oil while the engine is warm to ensure the get as much of the old oil out of the engine as possible. According to Wills, this is best done in the fall as old motor oil contains acids, moisture, carbon and other damaging materials, which can corrode the internal parts of the engine. Change the oil filter if there is one on the engine.