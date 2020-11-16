RAMSEY: Late fall offers a great chance to control weeds

With many challenges in 2020, we have had an awesome fall with great soil moisture and mild temperatures.

As the growing, gardening, lawn mowing and harvest season is ending, there’s still a great opportunity to improve our turf grasses, pastures and hayfields. Cool season weeds are very easily controlled in November to December.

If you remember seeing blooming weeds this past spring, then now is the time to control those weeds. Weed control applications must target the young growing stage of weeds to achieve optimum control due to the herbicide chemistry. Once weeds enter the reproductive phase and produce seeds, broadleaf herbicides are ineffective in most situations.

One good example of a weed that can be controlled this time of year is plantain, which occurs as buckhorn plantain and broadleaf plantain. These are most noticeable in their reproductive stage in the summer when they are bolting and producing seed, but now is the best time for chemical control. These weeds can be found in both farm fields and home lawns.