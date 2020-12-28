RAMSEY: Landscaping adds to your home’s value

A well-designed landscape adds value to your home when landscape plants are selected, planted and cared for properly. You can still plant trees during the winter months as long as the ground is not frozen.

You must first select the right tree for the intended purpose and planting site. There is a vast selection of trees and shrubs at your local garden centers and nurseries.

First, decide what size of tree or shrub you need. Keep in mind your new landscape will take at least five years to start reaching its potential.

Selecting the correct size tree will avoid problems in the future. Do you want an evergreen or a deciduous tree? Do you want a flowering tree or a tree that produces nuts and berries for wildlife?

Next, you will want to consider the available sunlight and soil type of your planting site. Trees will have different requirements for light and soil drainage.

Wayne Clatterbuck, UT Extension forester, suggests avoiding trees such as silver maple, Bradford pear, Lombardy poplar, Leyland cypress and Siberian elm. These trees have been known to be sources of problems for homeowners.