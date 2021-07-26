RAMSEY: Got weeds in your pond?

The average farm pond can quickly become infested with unwanted vegetation or weeds. A weedy pond can be reclaimed with timely management considerations.

Fall and spring are the best times to apply herbicides to control unwanted weed and algae populations. Herbicides should be applied after the water temperature reaches 60 F.

The landowner must first decide what their objective is for their pond. Do you want to establish a “fishery” in the pond? Do you just want a nice, clean, attractive body of water for aesthetic beauty? Do you just want to water livestock from the pond? Depending on your goals for your pond, your approach will be different.

If your pond is already overcome with weeds, we can make a recommendation to help you gain control of the unwanted vegetation. The recommendation will be different for ponds with a fish population to protect the fish.

Good pond weed control will require some preventative measures.