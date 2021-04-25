Rabies vaccine clinics for pets will be offered in Washington County, Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health is reminding pet owners to make sure their animals’ rabies vaccinations are current.

Rabies is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system — it is almost always fatal once symptoms develop. The rabies virus is found primarily in the salvia and brain tissues of rabid animals.

The virus is most often transmitted when a rabid animal’s saliva or brain tissue contacts a person’s eye or mouth. Rabies vaccinations can prevent rabies in dogs, cats, ferrets and some livestock.

The best way to prevent rabies is to make sure your pets are vaccinated against the disease and avoid contact with wildlife and unknown cats and dogs.

If an animal bites you, wash the wound immediately. Call your physician, local health department or animal control agency right away. Likewise, if a wild animal bites your pet, contact your veterinarian or local health department immediately.

In Virginia, all dogs and cats 4 months of age or older, must be vaccinated against rabies and are required to have proof of an up-to-date vaccination to receive a license tag.