Pro-Art presents livestream concert with John McCutcheon

Every April, like clockwork, John McCutcheon visited his old stomping grounds of the mid-Atlantic music world. He’d start at the iconic Barns of Wolf Trap — a venue he’s played more than any other. Charlottesville, his home for two decades, was often the following night, and the Richmond Peace Education Center annually brought up the rear. A host of other presenters, including the Pro-Art Association, were added to his itinerary through the years. But McCutcheon couldn’t imagine missing another year visiting these old friends and neighbors.

John McCutcheon is a folk music singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has produced 41 albums since the 1970s. As an instrumentalist, he is a master of a dozen different traditional instruments, most notably the rare and beautiful hammer dulcimer. His songwriting has been hailed by critics and singers around the globe, and his recordings have garnered every imaginable honor, including the aforementioned seven Grammy nominations. McCutcheon has produced over 20 albums of other artists, from traditional fiddlers to contemporary singer-songwriters to educational and documentary works. His books and instructional materials have introduced budding players to the joys of their own musicality, and his commitment to grassroots political organizations has put him on the front lines of many of the issues important to communities and workers.