Pro-Art presents livestream concert with John McCutcheon
Pro-Art presents livestream concert with John McCutcheon

John McCutcheon

Folk singer-songwriter John McClutcheon has produced 41 albums and is a master of dozens of traditional instruments, including the hammer dulcimer.

WISE, Va. — Seven-time Grammy Award-nominated artist John McCutcheon will perform an exclusive livestreamed concert on Sunday, April 18, at 7 p.m. as a part of Pro-Art’s Spring 2021 season.

Every April, like clockwork, John McCutcheon visited his old stomping grounds of the mid-Atlantic music world. He’d start at the iconic Barns of Wolf Trap — a venue he’s played more than any other. Charlottesville, his home for two decades, was often the following night, and the Richmond Peace Education Center annually brought up the rear. A host of other presenters, including the Pro-Art Association, were added to his itinerary through the years. But McCutcheon couldn’t imagine missing another year visiting these old friends and neighbors.

John McCutcheon is a folk music singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has produced 41 albums since the 1970s. As an instrumentalist, he is a master of a dozen different traditional instruments, most notably the rare and beautiful hammer dulcimer. His songwriting has been hailed by critics and singers around the globe, and his recordings have garnered every imaginable honor, including the aforementioned seven Grammy nominations. McCutcheon has produced over 20 albums of other artists, from traditional fiddlers to contemporary singer-songwriters to educational and documentary works. His books and instructional materials have introduced budding players to the joys of their own musicality, and his commitment to grassroots political organizations has put him on the front lines of many of the issues important to communities and workers.

This April, with the safety of our community in mind, the Pro-Art Association is thrilled to welcome John McCutcheon back for this exclusive live performance on Sunday, April 18, at 7 p.m. Pro-Art is offering a limited number of free tickets on a first-come, first-served basis through request form submissions at proartva.org/johnmccutcheon. Prior to the performance, patrons will be emailed instructions to create a free account through Mandolin, the digital platform hosting the livestream. Mandolin’s fan support team will be standing by to help, should patrons have any technical questions throughout the streaming process.

Join “Folk Music’s rustic renaissance man” (Washington Post) for a fun-filled all-request evening, and be sure to leave your requests in the chat.

The Pro-Art Association is offering this performance, and all events of their 2020-2021 season, at no cost to its community. This performance is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. If you have any questions, please visit proartva.org, call the office at 276-376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.

