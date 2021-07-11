Pro-Art, Lonesome Pine library present 'Expedition to India'

WISE, Va. — Children and adults alike are invited on an “Expedition to India” with Surteg Sandhu in conjunction with the Pro-Art Association’s Picnic with the Arts Summer Series and Lonesome Pine Regional Library. Participants will engage with East Indian culture through hands-on workshops in Rangoli Sand Art, Bhangra Dance and a Cultural Showcase featuring demonstrations of traditional dress and greetings. This free event will take place on Monday, July 12, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Gilliam Center for the Arts Courtyard on the UVa-Wise campus. A parent or guardian must accompany all children in attendance. Pro-Art will provide samples of Indian food during the lunch break between workshops to encourage participants to taste Indian cuisine. Samples include vegetable samosas, chicken pakora and naan. Less adventurous palates are encouraged to bring their own lunch!

Bhangra is a type of Indian folk dance traditionally associated with the spring harvest festival Baisakhi. In a typical performance, several dancers execute vigorous kicks, leaps and bends of the body to the accompaniment of short folk songs called boliyan, which are small couplets written in the Punjabi language. The beat of the dhol (double-headed drum) and leaping bodies soon make pulses race, until onlookers too jump into the ring of dancers and join them. Workshop participants will learn to move with passion and relaxed muscles and use lots of energy!