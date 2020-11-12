Piney Flats singer Jon King brings edgy country style to Bristol on Saturday

“I’m one of those guys in the back of the pack,” King, 25, said. “But I’m coming to the front, slow and easy.”

By day, the former King University student works at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Johnson City. Otherwise, he works on music. Prominent among his goals, he hopes to have a new album finished for release during the early months of next year.

“I don’t want to be a cover artist,” King, a native of Piney Flats, said. “I love hearing people sing my songs back to me. That’s a thrill.”

So when he’s not on stage or working, King forges new music. Recent recordings including “Shot in the Dark” and “Howlin’ Man” were recorded at Matt Smile’s Audioasis on State Street in Bristol, Virginia.

“Ambition is a good word for me,” King said. “I have a lot of things to say. Basically, what I hear on the radio today is hick-hop. That’s not country to me. I’d like to turn it back a dial. I want to hear country on country radio.”

To that end, he tracked then filmed a video for “Howlin’ Man.” It’s far from Hank Williams twang, but it’s just as foreign from anything that classifies as hick-hop.