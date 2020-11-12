Piney Flats singer Jon King brings edgy country style to Bristol on Saturday

Jon King towers above the Bristol music scene — literally.
Several years ago, the 6’9” country singer swapped a basketball for a guitar in search of music recognition.
King strides to the stage at Quaker Steak & Lube in Bristol, Virginia, on Saturday. Equipped with a knapsack of original songs, he brings a straightforward approach to an edgy style of country.
“There’s a lot to say about me,” said King. “I played basketball at King University. I found country music while I was at school. I found the lyrics and music were close to my heart.”
King gravitated to the independent spirit and music of Waylon Jennings and Eric Church. Thus inspired, he picked up a guitar and eased to a microphone. Gradually, he found his way with an approach that incorporates hard country with elements of Southern rock as cobbled in his way.
“I’m one of those guys in the back of the pack,” King, 25, said. “But I’m coming to the front, slow and easy.”
By day, the former King University student works at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Johnson City. Otherwise, he works on music. Prominent among his goals, he hopes to have a new album finished for release during the early months of next year.
“I don’t want to be a cover artist,” King, a native of Piney Flats, said. “I love hearing people sing my songs back to me. That’s a thrill.”
So when he’s not on stage or working, King forges new music. Recent recordings including “Shot in the Dark” and “Howlin’ Man” were recorded at Matt Smile’s Audioasis on State Street in Bristol, Virginia.
“Ambition is a good word for me,” King said. “I have a lot of things to say. Basically, what I hear on the radio today is hick-hop. That’s not country to me. I’d like to turn it back a dial. I want to hear country on country radio.”
To that end, he tracked then filmed a video for “Howlin’ Man.” It’s far from Hank Williams twang, but it’s just as foreign from anything that classifies as hick-hop.
“It’s about a man in modern times making money in his own way,” King said. “He’s going up into the woods to make money making moonshine.”
King earned an endorsement with the song. East Tennessee Distillery in Piney Flats developed a line of Outlaw Spirits, which features King on its label.
“It’s straight up moonshine, 100 proof,” King said. “It’s called Outlaw Spirits Jon King Piney Flats Original. They’re a Piney Flats original. I’m a Piney Flats original. You can put it in a cup and light it on fire.”
That’s the music of Jon King, bold sounds with a sting. Barely four years on the local music scene, he’s still making a mark while in search of his own brand.
“I’m original. There’s no B.S.,” King said. “If you put your heart into it, as long as you’re original and real, people get that. I want to touch people with my music.”
Someday, he hopes to gravitate to the bright lights and country music of Nashville’s Music City. Therein lies the gateway to a wide open nation beyond. Meanwhile, he’s Jon King, country music craftsman, seeker of a star all his own.
“I think my time will come one day,” King said. “I’m chasing a dream.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
