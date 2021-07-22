Outside activities abound during this year’s Virginia Highlands Festival

» Virginia Creeper Trail Trailhead, 300 Green Spring Road, Abingdon, VA 24210

Sponsored by the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy, the ride begins at the Abingdon Trailhead with a send-off by Lawrence Dye. Dye, an 89-year-old Trail Ambassador, has logged more than 192,000 miles biking on the region’s finest rails-to-trails landmark. Lawrence often rode daily to Whitetop Station and back to Abingdon.

A Conservancy volunteer will lead the ride and guide riders from the Abingdon trailhead through Damascus to Whitetop Station and back, a 68-mile round trip. The pace will be moderate with plenty of breaks, and mileage can be shortened by joining or leaving the group at various access points along the trail. Participants should bring their own bikes (or rent one in Abingdon or Damascus), as well as weather-appropriate clothing, water, snacks and a tire-repair kit. Registration begins at 8 a.m. For more information, visit vacreepertrail.org.

Snorkeling in Whitetop-Laurel Creek with Blue Ridge Discovery Center

» Sunday, July 25, 2 - 3:30 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m.

» Straight Branch Parking Lot, Mt. Rogers Natural Recreation Area