Online retailer RainbowFrog opening storefront in Damascus

DAMASCUS, Va. — A local online retailer has opened a brick-and-mortar store in Damascus as a way to attract more sales.
Rebecca Reedy, 29, who founded RainbowFrog Boutique on the cusp of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, said it’s more important than ever for the community to support small local business owners.
“A lot are struggling to stay open while we serve the community,” said Reedy.
Located next door to Food City in town, the women’s boutique offers affordable and trendy styles of clothing, in addition to many unique gift items.
Although as much as 70% of her business comes from online sales, Reedy believes investing in a physical location will attract those customers who want to touch, feel and try on before they buy.
Reedy is in good company these days.
Online businesses that have moved to in-store shopping — often called clicks-to-bricks retailers — are on the upswing throughout the country.
Dreams do come true
Reedy, who remembers playing store as a little girl, has dreamed of owning her own boutique ever since she graduated with a business management degree from Emory & Henry College in 2014.
After college, she began her entrepreneurial journey by selling LuLaRoe, a multilevel marketing company that sells women’s clothing. Two years later, she opened her own online business for RainbowFrog Boutique, stretching the thousand dollars she had in her savings account to purchase startup inventory. A Facebook page and website have helped her reach online customers from as far away as California.
In only months, she outgrew a storage room in her house and began searching for retail space in town until she found the rental property next to Food City.
“I pray a lot, and I couldn’t have made this business decision without God,” she said.
“One of my goals when I opened was I didn’t want to carry just clothing. I want to be a one-stop shop where people can get gift items or a special outfit for work or date night. I want to have something for everyone. When you shop here for clothing, you can always expect to find pieces that will become a staple in your closet and are always in style.”
Popular inventory
In addition to several brands of clothing, Reedy carries the popular Simply Southern line of T-shirts, masks, tote bags, car coasters, silicone straws, key fobs, pullovers, sweaters and shoes.
“I have shoppers who come here just for the Simply Southern items,” she said.
Some of her items are a bit more unusual.
She also carries Teleties, a stylish collection of hair ties, she said.
Another customer favorite is Warmies, microwavable stuffed animals infused with lavender to offer soothing warmth and comfort for children and adults. The plush animals come in pigs, raccoons, cats, dogs, frogs, penguins, turtles and more.
“They make great gifts for birthday and Christmas stocking stuffers,” Reedy said.
She also sells Candy Club, small jars of candy from an online candy store.
All in the name
For those who know the business owner, it’s no great surprise that she opened a clothing boutique.
While attending Emory & Henry, the student joined Delta Omicron Pi sorority, where she was known as “Rainbow” because of her love for bright colors and dressing boldly.
“I also love frogs and its acronym, ‘Fully Rely on God.’”
However, Reedy said the name RainbowFrog took a more personal meaning for her in 2015.
Her world was turned upside down when her father died unexpectedly that winter.
“The day of the funeral, my grandmother prayed for a sign that my father was with God. It was a cold, rainy winter day at the graveside service. During the service, the rain finally stopped, and the sun came out. There were three rainbows displayed across the sky. It was an absolute blessing.”
Set apart from others
She believes great customer service is critical to business success — something that will help set her apart from the competition.
“People shop with people they enjoy being around. I return to stores where I received good customer service and I was treated well. I have customers who really appreciate that I carry sizes from small to 3X. I try to offer clothing that is comfortable but also cute and trendy.
“Even if you don’t have a lot of money to spend, you can still come in and say hello,” she said. “I want to serve the community the best I can, and that means getting to know my customers.”
During November, Reedy will offer one-day sales on special edition items, some of which will include Simply Southern. Check the boutique’s Facebook page for sales and new inventory items.
RainbowFrog Boutique is located at 736 North Beaver Dam Ave. in Damascus. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The boutique is closed on Sunday and Monday.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!