Online retailer RainbowFrog opening storefront in Damascus

DAMASCUS, Va. — A local online retailer has opened a brick-and-mortar store in Damascus as a way to attract more sales.

Rebecca Reedy, 29, who founded RainbowFrog Boutique on the cusp of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, said it’s more important than ever for the community to support small local business owners.

“A lot are struggling to stay open while we serve the community,” said Reedy.

Located next door to Food City in town, the women’s boutique offers affordable and trendy styles of clothing, in addition to many unique gift items.

Although as much as 70% of her business comes from online sales, Reedy believes investing in a physical location will attract those customers who want to touch, feel and try on before they buy.

Reedy is in good company these days.

Online businesses that have moved to in-store shopping — often called clicks-to-bricks retailers — are on the upswing throughout the country.

Dreams do come true

Reedy, who remembers playing store as a little girl, has dreamed of owning her own boutique ever since she graduated with a business management degree from Emory & Henry College in 2014.