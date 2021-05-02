On the Record: Who wrote 'Hail to the Chief,' and how did it become associated with the president?

Q: I am trying to find the song “Smiling Faces” from the early ’70s, but I can’t seem to find the right song. I found a song called “Smiling Faces Sometimes” by the Temptations, but it was not the same song. The song I’m looking for was a hit in 1970 or 1971.
A: The song that you’re looking for is called “Smiling Faces Sometimes,” but it’s by a group called The Undisputed Truth. Written by Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong, two of Motown’s most successful songwriters, “Smiling Faces Sometimes” was first recorded by the Temptations in 1971. A shortened version of their 12-minute version of the song was supposed to be released as a single but was scrapped after Eddie Kendricks left the group. Undaunted, Whitfield rerecorded the song with The Undisputed Truth, and this version became a hit. It was the only hit song the group ever had.
Q: Who wrote the music that is played to announce the entrance of the President of the United States at official functions?
A: The music to what we know as “Hail to the Chief” was written by the English composer/conductor James Sanderson in 1811 for a theatrical production of Sir Walter Scott’s poem, “The Lady of the Lake,” one of the era’s most popular poems. According to the Library of Congress’ website, “‘Hail to the Chief’ was first associated with a Chief Executive on February 22, 1815, when it was played (under the title ‘Wreaths for the Chieftain’) to honor both the belated George Washington and the end of the War of 1812. Andrew Jackson was the first living president to be personally honored by ‘Hail to the Chief,’ on January 9, 1829.” It was designated as the official musical tribute to the president by the Department of Defense in 1954.
Q: Who is the “Richard” referenced in Joni Mitchell’s song “The Last Time I Saw Richard”?
A: Although Mitchell has never publicly commented on the title character in the song from her 1971 album, “Blue,” the song is believed to be a reference to her former husband, Chuck Mitchell. He was a folk singer who often performed with Joni on the coffeehouse circuit. The two were married in early 1965 and divorced in 1967.
Q: I have noticed that sometimes the words “Meet the Wife” are capitalized in the lyrics to the Beatles’ song “Good Morning, Good Morning.” Is there a reason for that?
A: Written by John Lennon, “Good Morning, Good Morning” was inspired by the ’60s advertising jingle for Kellogg’s Corn Flakes. The jingle was “Good morning, good morning, the best to you each morning, sunshine breakfast, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, crisp and full of fun.” The line “it’s time for tea and ‘Meet the Wife’” refers to a British television show called “Meet the Wife.” The show, which aired from 1964 to 1966, was about a plumber who enjoyed the simple life while his wife aspired to a higher social standing.
