On the Record: Who wrote 'Hail to the Chief,' and how did it become associated with the president?

Q: I am trying to find the song “Smiling Faces” from the early ’70s, but I can’t seem to find the right song. I found a song called “Smiling Faces Sometimes” by the Temptations, but it was not the same song. The song I’m looking for was a hit in 1970 or 1971.

A: The song that you’re looking for is called “Smiling Faces Sometimes,” but it’s by a group called The Undisputed Truth. Written by Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong, two of Motown’s most successful songwriters, “Smiling Faces Sometimes” was first recorded by the Temptations in 1971. A shortened version of their 12-minute version of the song was supposed to be released as a single but was scrapped after Eddie Kendricks left the group. Undaunted, Whitfield rerecorded the song with The Undisputed Truth, and this version became a hit. It was the only hit song the group ever had.

Q: Who wrote the music that is played to announce the entrance of the President of the United States at official functions?