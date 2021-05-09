On the Record: Where was Van Morrison's music video for 'Crazy Love' filmed?

Q: I saw a video recently on YouTube featuring Van Morrison and Bob Dylan performing Morrison’s “Crazy Love.” It appears to be in the early ’80s and looks as if they are somewhere in the Mediterranean. Where was it filmed?

A: The clip you saw was from a BBC production entitled “One Irish Rover” that aired in Great Britain in March 1991. The documentary’s title was taken from the song of the same name that was first included on Morrison’s 1986 album, “No Guru, No Method, No Teacher.” The film had Morrison (whose real name is George Ivan Morrison) strumming guitars with such friends as Bob Dylan, John Lee Hooker, the Danish Radio Big Band and the Chieftains. The segment with Dylan was actually filmed on June 27, 1989, in Athens, Greece, on the Hill of the Muses, which overlooks the Parthenon. In addition to singing “Crazy Love,” the pair sings the title song, as well as “And It Stoned Me” and “Foreign Window.”

Q: I am trying to find a song but can’t remember the name of the song or the artist. It is by a female singer, and it has the sound of a cash register and gun shots in the chorus. Can you help me?