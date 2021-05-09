On the Record: Where was Van Morrison's music video for 'Crazy Love' filmed?

Q: I saw a video recently on YouTube featuring Van Morrison and Bob Dylan performing Morrison’s “Crazy Love.” It appears to be in the early ’80s and looks as if they are somewhere in the Mediterranean. Where was it filmed?
A: The clip you saw was from a BBC production entitled “One Irish Rover” that aired in Great Britain in March 1991. The documentary’s title was taken from the song of the same name that was first included on Morrison’s 1986 album, “No Guru, No Method, No Teacher.” The film had Morrison (whose real name is George Ivan Morrison) strumming guitars with such friends as Bob Dylan, John Lee Hooker, the Danish Radio Big Band and the Chieftains. The segment with Dylan was actually filmed on June 27, 1989, in Athens, Greece, on the Hill of the Muses, which overlooks the Parthenon. In addition to singing “Crazy Love,” the pair sings the title song, as well as “And It Stoned Me” and “Foreign Window.”
Q: I am trying to find a song but can’t remember the name of the song or the artist. It is by a female singer, and it has the sound of a cash register and gun shots in the chorus. Can you help me?
A: The song you’re looking for is “Paper Planes” by M.I.A. Growing up in London, Sri Lanka and India, Maya Arulpragasam started out as a painter and photographer before she began to dabble in electronic music. Her first release, a dance track called “Galang,” was issued under the name M.I.A. and garnered the attention of DJs in London clubs. She was quickly signed to the XL label, which released her debut album, “Arular,” in 2005. In 2008, “Paper Planes” was included on the soundtracks of both “Pineapple Express” and “Slumdog Millionaire.” The song peaked at No. 4 on the US charts. Last September, she was featured on the single, “Franchise,” by Travis Scott and Young Thug. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, marking her first No. 1 and making her only the 10th female rapper to achieve that milestone.
Q: I am hoping you can tell me the name of a song and the group that sang it. It is possibly from the 1960s. The lyrics go something like “Sugar in the morning, sugar in the evening, sugar at supper time — would you be my sugar and love me all the time?” It could be “honey” instead of sugar. This has really bugged me.
A: Your memory is pretty good. The song is “Sugartime” and was written by Charlie Phillips and Odis Echols in 1957. Phillips recorded the song in 1957, and it was issued as the B-side on his debut single, “One Faded Rose,” on the Coral Records label. The song was produced by Norman Petty, who also produced many of Buddy Holly’s hits. In fact, Holly played guitar on Phillips’ version of the song. Phillips’ record label, Coral Records, thought enough of the song to place it with another of its acts, the McGuire Sisters (Christine, Dorothy and Phyllis). They recorded it in 1957, and it shot to a No. 1 hit, staying there for several weeks and earning them a gold record. It also marked their greatest achievement. The song has been recorded since then by several other artists, including Kitty Wells (1961) and Johnny Cash (1961).
