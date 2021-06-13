On the Record: Where did the name Velvet Underground come from?

Q: I’ve always been curious to know how the Velvet Underground got its name. Does the name refer to anything specific, or was it just something that Lou Reed dreamed up in a psychedelic haze?

A: The name actually refers to a book of the same name written by Michael Leigh in the early ’60s that ostensibly takes a journalistic approach to chronicling the sexual revolution that was occurring at that time between consenting adults. Although Leigh tries to maintain objectivity in his report, it is clear from his narrative that he personally does not approve of many of the practices or attitudes of those he interviewed. One of Lou Reed’s and John Cale’s friends, avant-garde filmmaker Tony Conrad, reportedly had a copy of Leigh’s book, which they found. They liked the title because it evoked the image of an underground cinema and chose it as the name of their newly formed band.

Q: In the Simon and Garfunkel song “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” is there any special meaning behind the “silver girl” in the lyrics?