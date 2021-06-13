On the Record: Where did the name Velvet Underground come from?

Q: I’ve always been curious to know how the Velvet Underground got its name. Does the name refer to anything specific, or was it just something that Lou Reed dreamed up in a psychedelic haze?
A: The name actually refers to a book of the same name written by Michael Leigh in the early ’60s that ostensibly takes a journalistic approach to chronicling the sexual revolution that was occurring at that time between consenting adults. Although Leigh tries to maintain objectivity in his report, it is clear from his narrative that he personally does not approve of many of the practices or attitudes of those he interviewed. One of Lou Reed’s and John Cale’s friends, avant-garde filmmaker Tony Conrad, reportedly had a copy of Leigh’s book, which they found. They liked the title because it evoked the image of an underground cinema and chose it as the name of their newly formed band.
Q: In the Simon and Garfunkel song “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” is there any special meaning behind the “silver girl” in the lyrics?
A: “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” the massive No. 1 hit from 1970 and Grammy winner for Record of the Year, was originally written to be a much simpler and shorter song. Paul Simon wrote the song to be just the first two verses with accompaniment from a piano. During the recording of the song, Art Garfunkel and producer Roy Halee thought that it needed a bigger, more dramatic ending, so they asked Simon to write a third verse. While in the studio, Simon came up with the verse that starts with “Sail on, silver girl.” There was speculation for many years that the “silver girl” referred to heroin. In a few interviews from the early ’70s to the mid-’80s, Simon set the record straight. Apparently, “silver girl” refers to Simon’s girlfriend (and future wife), who was lamenting the fact that she had found a few gray hairs on her head. Simon has always regretted adding the third verse because he thinks it does not fit the rest of the song.
Q: I would like to know who recorded a record in the early ’50s with the title “To Be Alone.” I think it may have been a group called The Freshmen, but I’m not sure.
A: “To Be Alone” was a 1953 hit for The Hilltoppers. Formed by students of Western Kentucky University and taking their name from the WKU athletic teams, The Hilltoppers were one of the most successful vocal groups of the early ’50s. Their first big hit came in 1952 when “Trying” reached the Top Ten, followed by “I’d Rather Die Young” in 1953. The double-sided hit “Love Walked In” and “To Be Alone” was their next Top Ten hit. As the ’50s progressed, military service among various members of the group and the advent of rock ’n’ roll decreased The Hilltoppers’ popularity. Their last big hit came in 1957 when “Marianne” reached No. 3 on the charts.
