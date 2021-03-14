On the Record: What song sampled a famous B.B. King track?

A: James Alfred Wight was an English veterinary surgeon who practiced in the rural Yorkshire countryside beginning in the late 1930s until shortly before his death in 1995. In the mid-’60s, he began writing stories under the pen name “James Herriot,” taking the name in honor of the renowned Scottish soccer goalkeeper who played during that time. In 1969, the first of his autobiographical stories was published. In 1972, he published “All Creatures Great and Small,” the first of his wildly popular series that included “All Things Bright and Beautiful” (1974), “All Things Wise and Wonderful” (1977) and “The Lord God Made Them All” (1981). In 1978, the BBC adapted some of the early stories into a television series starring Christopher Timothy as Herriot and Robert Hardy as Herriot’s boss and eventual partner, Siegfried Farnon. The theme music to the series was written by the English composer and pianist Johnny Pearson. Although known as the series theme, the piece is actually entitled, “Piano Parchment.” Pearson was the longtime musical director and orchestra leader of the British music show, “Top of the Pops.” In the United States, perhaps Pearson’s most recognizable piece of music is a piece entitled, “Heavy Action.” While most Americans would not know the song by that name, it would nonetheless be instantly recognizable to millions of football fans as the theme to ABC’s “Monday Night Football” telecast.