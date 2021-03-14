On the Record: What song sampled a famous B.B. King track?

Q: I’m trying to find a song from a number of years ago that featured a sample from an old B.B. King song. It was played on the radio a lot at the time. Can you help me find the song?
A: With a name like “Standing Outside a Broken Phone Booth with Money in My Hand,” it’s no wonder you forgot what the song was called. “Standing” was released in 1996 and reached No. 1 on the modern rock charts for the American band that goes by the name Primitive Radio Gods. The song’s memorable refrain of “I’ve been downhearted, baby, ever since the day we met” comes from B.B. King’s 1964 song “How Blue Can You Get.” The song was featured in the Jim Carrey movie “The Cable Guy.”
Q: In the ’70s, there was a recording of a man talking about the United States with “America the Beautiful” in the background. What is the name of the recording, and who recorded it?
A: The recording that you’re looking for is called “The Americans (A Canadian’s Opinion).” It started out as a 1973 radio editorial by Canadian journalist Gordon Sinclair. After hearing the news that the American Red Cross had run out of money, Sinclair wrote a commentary that applauded America’s generosity toward others in need. The commentary was then published in “U.S. News & World Report,” and readers responded enthusiastically. Soon after, a Washington, D.C., radio station started playing Sinclair’s radio broadcast with Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge over Troubled Water” as the background music. Issued as a single, “The Americans” reached No. 24 on the pop charts. At the same time, another Canadian broadcaster named Byron MacGregor recorded a version of “The Americans” with “America the Beautiful” playing in the background. MacGregor’s version charted higher than Sinclair’s, peaking at No. 4.
Q: Years ago, I used to enjoy watching the BBC series, “All Creatures Great and Small.” With the newly updated version of the show, I remembered that I really liked the original series’ theme music. It always seemed like happy music and suited the series perfectly. Can you tell me the name of the theme and who composed it?
A: James Alfred Wight was an English veterinary surgeon who practiced in the rural Yorkshire countryside beginning in the late 1930s until shortly before his death in 1995. In the mid-’60s, he began writing stories under the pen name “James Herriot,” taking the name in honor of the renowned Scottish soccer goalkeeper who played during that time. In 1969, the first of his autobiographical stories was published. In 1972, he published “All Creatures Great and Small,” the first of his wildly popular series that included “All Things Bright and Beautiful” (1974), “All Things Wise and Wonderful” (1977) and “The Lord God Made Them All” (1981). In 1978, the BBC adapted some of the early stories into a television series starring Christopher Timothy as Herriot and Robert Hardy as Herriot’s boss and eventual partner, Siegfried Farnon. The theme music to the series was written by the English composer and pianist Johnny Pearson. Although known as the series theme, the piece is actually entitled, “Piano Parchment.” Pearson was the longtime musical director and orchestra leader of the British music show, “Top of the Pops.” In the United States, perhaps Pearson’s most recognizable piece of music is a piece entitled, “Heavy Action.” While most Americans would not know the song by that name, it would nonetheless be instantly recognizable to millions of football fans as the theme to ABC’s “Monday Night Football” telecast.
What’s the name of that song? Where are they now? What does that lyric mean? Send your questions about songs, albums and the musicians who make them to MusicOnTheRecord@gmail.com. Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, North Carolina.