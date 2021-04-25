On the Record: What sign is hanging over David Bowie on the 'Ziggy Stardust' album?

Q: On the cover of David Bowie’s album, “Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders of Mars,” there’s a sign above Bowie’s head that says “K.West.” What does the sign stand for?

A: The photo for the album cover was taken on a cold January night in 1972 on London’s Heddon Street. The sign above Bowie’s head belonged to a furrier that had an office in the building. Today, the sign is gone. There have been many stories about the sign’s current whereabouts. The most common story is that it was originally purchased at an auction in the late ’80s, but there is also a claim by a London man who said he stole it in 1982 and that the one that was sold at auction was its replacement. Although it may not be his most recognizable album in this country, in the U.K., it is so famous that it was recently designated by Britain’s Royal Mail as one of 10 classic album covers to be used as a postage stamp.

Q: I really like the song “I’d Love to Change the World” by Ten Years After. Who plays the acoustic part? Is it Alvin Lee or someone else?