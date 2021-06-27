On the Record: What drove the Rolling Stones' bass player out of the band?

Q: I brought out my old copy of the Rolling Stones’ album, “Exile on Main Street” recently. I noticed that Bill Wyman, the Stones’ regular bass player, does not play on many tracks. Why?

A: During the making of “Exile on Main Street,” the Stones lived and recorded in an 1890s mansion in France. With time to kill and fun to be had, some members of the band, namely Keith Richards, did not respect the rehearsal and recording schedule. Wyman would arrive on time only to wait all day while some of the others came in late or never showed up at all. Angry and frustrated, Wyman eventually departed. Consequently, the bass parts on several songs were played either by Richards or Mick Taylor. Later, during the mixing of the album, Bill Plummer’s upright bass playing was added to four songs.

Q: I’m looking for the song “Till My Getup Has Gotup and Gone” by Ernest Tubb. Where can I find a copy of the song?

A: Ernest Tubb’s long career in country music started in the late ’30s. His first major hit was 1941’s “Walking the Floor Over You,” a song that is credited with popularizing honky-tonk as a form of country music. Tubb continued to have moderate hits well into the ’60s. “Till My Getup Has Gotup and Gone” was one of his last Top 40 hits, reaching No. 32 in 1966. Unfortunately, the song is only available on the 6-disc box set titled “Waltz Across Texas.” Although there are other releases with the same title, be sure to look for the set that was released in 1999.

What’s the name of that song? Where are they now? What does that lyric mean? Send your questions about songs, albums and the musicians who make them to MusicOnTheRecord@gmail.com. Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, North Carolina.