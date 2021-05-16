On the Record: What do Steely Dan and Hootie and the Blowfish have in common?

Q: I heard Steely Dan’s “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” on the radio recently, and the DJ said the piano intro was stolen from another song. What song was he talking about? I love that song, and I would like to hear this other song.
A: The piano sequence that opens the song comes directly from jazz pianist Horace Silver’s 1964 song “Song for My Father.” Born in Norwalk, Connecticut, in 1928, Silver started his career by touring with Stan Getz in 1950. In 1955, the first album released under his name, “Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers,” was released. With this album, Silver was recognized as the leader of the “hard bop” style of jazz music. For the next three decades, Silver recorded many albums and influenced many other artists. His 1964 album, “Song for My Father,” includes the title track, which was used as the model for the intro of Steely Dan’s biggest hit, “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number.”
Q: It has been reported that several lines in the song “Only Wanna Be with You” by Hootie and the Blowfish came directly from a song by Bob Dylan. If this is true, which lines are they? Also, did Dylan ever sue the band?
A: Yes, the song does include lines from Dylan’s song “Idiot Wind” from his “Blood on the Tracks” album. The lines are “I shot a man named gray/Took his wife to Italy/She inherited a million bucks/And when she died it came to me/I can’t help it if I’m lucky.” It has been reported on various internet sources that Dylan did take legal action in 1995, and an out-of-court settlement was reached.
Q: What is the meaning of the late ’50s hit “Mack the Knife”? I like the song, but the words don’t make sense.
A: “Mack the Knife” was surely one of the most unlikely hits of the 1950s. The song’s title character was based on the character MacHeath from English playwright John Gay’s 1728 play, “The Beggar’s Opera.” In 1928, “The Beggar’s Opera” was adapted by German writer Bertolt Brecht and composer Kurt Weill into “The Threepenny Opera.” Brecht and Weill found that Gay’s contrast between criminals and government officials (and the conclusion that they are the same) was perfect for post-World War I Germany. Marc Blitzstein translated the song to English. The song is also known as “Theme from the Threepenny Opera.” The main character of “The Threepenny Opera” is also called MacHeath, a.k.a. Mack the Knife. In the play, MacHeath, a criminal, marries the daughter of Jonathan Peachum. Displeased by the marriage, Peachum conspires to have MacHeath killed. After being imprisoned, escaping and being imprisoned again, MacHeath is ultimately pardoned and set free. “Mack the Knife” was made popular by Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitgerald, but Bobby Darin’s 1959 recording was the most popular. Recorded in December 1958, the song was released in August 1959. It was No. 1 on the charts for nine weeks and won the Grammy for “Record of the Year” in 1959.
What’s the name of that song? Where are they now? What does that lyric mean? Send your questions about songs, albums and the musicians who make them to MusicOnTheRecord@gmail.com. Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, North Carolina.