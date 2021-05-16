On the Record: What do Steely Dan and Hootie and the Blowfish have in common?

A: “Mack the Knife” was surely one of the most unlikely hits of the 1950s. The song’s title character was based on the character MacHeath from English playwright John Gay’s 1728 play, “The Beggar’s Opera.” In 1928, “The Beggar’s Opera” was adapted by German writer Bertolt Brecht and composer Kurt Weill into “The Threepenny Opera.” Brecht and Weill found that Gay’s contrast between criminals and government officials (and the conclusion that they are the same) was perfect for post-World War I Germany. Marc Blitzstein translated the song to English. The song is also known as “Theme from the Threepenny Opera.” The main character of “The Threepenny Opera” is also called MacHeath, a.k.a. Mack the Knife. In the play, MacHeath, a criminal, marries the daughter of Jonathan Peachum. Displeased by the marriage, Peachum conspires to have MacHeath killed. After being imprisoned, escaping and being imprisoned again, MacHeath is ultimately pardoned and set free. “Mack the Knife” was made popular by Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitgerald, but Bobby Darin’s 1959 recording was the most popular. Recorded in December 1958, the song was released in August 1959. It was No. 1 on the charts for nine weeks and won the Grammy for “Record of the Year” in 1959.