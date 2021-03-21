On the Record: Were more songs with Gram Parsons' vocals released by the Byrds?

A: After the departure of founding members David Crosby and Michael Clarke in 1967, the Byrds recruited Gram Parsons and Kevin Kelley to take their place. With this new lineup, they began a shift to a more country-flavored sound that culminated with the release of “Sweetheart of the Rodeo” in 1968. Prior to the album’s release, the band was threatened with legal action by LHI Records, which claimed that Parsons was still under contract to them. With this threat looming, McGuinn replaced Parsons’ lead vocals on three songs. There has been some speculation that the removal of Parsons’ vocals was due more to giving Parsons less of the spotlight than the threat of legal action. Regardless of the reason, the original release of “Sweetheart of the Rodeo” contained three songs with Parsons on lead rather than six as was originally planned. Parsons would quit the Byrds a few months later and form the Flying Burrito Brothers. After two years with that group and three as a solo artist, Parsons died of a drug overdose in 1973. In 2003, a 35th anniversary Legacy Edition of “Sweetheart of the Rodeo” was released and contains “The Christian Life,” “You Don’t Miss Your Water” and “One Hundred Years from Now” with Parsons’ original vocals as well as outtakes and rehearsal versions of other songs. Although it was not commercially successful at the time, the album has become very influential, and it is commonly regarded as one of the first country-rock albums.