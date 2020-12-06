On the Record: Was there a soundtrack for film sequel ‘Stayin’ Alive’?

A: Yes, there is a soundtrack to the 1983 movie “Staying Alive.” As a continuation of the movie “Saturday Night Fever,” “Staying Alive” featured John Travolta once again in the role of Tony Manero. The album features five new songs by the Bee Gees along with the previously released title track and six songs by other lesser-known artists. Although the Bee Gees were past their prime in 1983, two songs from the album, “The Woman in You” and “Someone Belonging to Someone,” managed to reach No. 24 and No. 49 respectively, while the album reached No. 6.

Q: I am trying to find out the name of a song. Some of the words are: “Why don’t you stop and think it over? Is it the same? I used to know.” Then music plays. I have also heard the same song played with only the music and no words. I am dying to find this song. Please help.

A: From your brief description of the lyrics and the fact that you have heard it as an instrumental, we believe you are referring to “Am I the Same Girl?” The song was written by Eugene Record and Sonny Sanders and was released initially as the instrumental “Soulful Strut” by the Young-Holt Trio, a jazz-soul trio made up of bassist Eldee Young, drummer Isaac “Red” Holt and pianist Hysear Don Walker. Their version was a Top Ten R&B hit and rose to No. 3 on the pop charts, selling over 2 million copies. It was also recently featured on the soundtrack to the 1998 Disney remake of “The Parent Trap,” which starred Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid. The vocal version was released as “Am I the Same Girl?” in 1969 by pop-soul vocalist Barbara Acklin. Unfortunately, because it was released so soon after “Soulful Strut,” Acklin’s version was never able to achieve the same chart success. Her version only rose to No. 33 on the R&B charts and No. 79 on the pop charts. It is currently available on her “20 Greatest Hits” album. British ’60s pop diva, Dusty Springfield, also recorded a version of the song in 1969. Her version only rose to No. 43 on the British pop charts. In 1992, the song was resurrected by the U.K. trio Swing Out Sister. Their version rose to No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary charts and No. 45 on the Billboard singles charts. It is available on their album, “Get in Touch with Yourself.”