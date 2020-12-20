On the Record: Was line from ‘The Joker’ taken from another song?

A: Yes, it was taken from a 1954 hit by a Washington DC based R&B band called the Clovers. The first three lines from “Lovey Dovey” are “Well, you’re the cutest thing that I did ever see, I really love your peaches, want to shake your tree, Lovey dovey, lovey dovey all the time.” As you can see, these lyrics are identical to the lyrics in “The Joker.” Because of this, Miller shares songwriting credit with Ahmet Ertugun and Eddie “King” Curtis, the songwriters of “Lovey Dovey.”

A: As you stated, the title track of U2’s 1993 album contains many phrases from ads. In fact, the first ten lines of the song, which include the two you mention, are from the advertising world. The first line, “Vorsprung durch Technik,” is the slogan used by German car manufacturer Audi. In English, it translates to “Lead through technology.” “Be a winner” is used by the British National Lottery while “eat to get slimmer” is used by Slim-Fast. “A bluer kind of white” is a slogan used by Persil, a British laundry detergent. “We’re mild and green and squeaky clean” is the advertising jingle for Fairy liquid dishwashing soap. “Better by design” is used by Toshiba and “through the appliance of science” is used by Zanussi, a British appliance manufacturer. The last of the ten lines, “We’ve got that ring of confidence” is used to promote Colgate toothpaste. Although it’s one of the band’s most experimental albums, “Zooropa” reached No. 1 on the album charts and the song “Zooropa” reached No. 13 on the Modern Rock chart.