On the Record: Was line from ‘The Joker’ taken from another song?

Q: Steve Miller’s most famous song, “The Joker,” contains the unforgettable line, “I really love your peaches, want to shake your trees.” Was this line taken from another song?
A: Yes, it was taken from a 1954 hit by a Washington DC based R&B band called the Clovers. The first three lines from “Lovey Dovey” are “Well, you’re the cutest thing that I did ever see, I really love your peaches, want to shake your tree, Lovey dovey, lovey dovey all the time.” As you can see, these lyrics are identical to the lyrics in “The Joker.” Because of this, Miller shares songwriting credit with Ahmet Ertugun and Eddie “King” Curtis, the songwriters of “Lovey Dovey.”
Q: In the U2 song “Zooropa,” I’ve always heard that the song is filled with advertising slogans. I recognize “Be all that you can be” as a slogan for ads for the US Army and “fly the friendly skies” from United Airlines ads. What are the other ones?
A: As you stated, the title track of U2’s 1993 album contains many phrases from ads. In fact, the first ten lines of the song, which include the two you mention, are from the advertising world. The first line, “Vorsprung durch Technik,” is the slogan used by German car manufacturer Audi. In English, it translates to “Lead through technology.” “Be a winner” is used by the British National Lottery while “eat to get slimmer” is used by Slim-Fast. “A bluer kind of white” is a slogan used by Persil, a British laundry detergent. “We’re mild and green and squeaky clean” is the advertising jingle for Fairy liquid dishwashing soap. “Better by design” is used by Toshiba and “through the appliance of science” is used by Zanussi, a British appliance manufacturer. The last of the ten lines, “We’ve got that ring of confidence” is used to promote Colgate toothpaste. Although it’s one of the band’s most experimental albums, “Zooropa” reached No. 1 on the album charts and the song “Zooropa” reached No. 13 on the Modern Rock chart.
Q: Where can I find a copy of the song “Hunger Strike”? It sounds like it might be a Pearl Jam song.
A: Although the song features many of the musicians who would eventually make up Pearl Jam, “Hunger Strike” is actually the product of the one-album project titled Temple of the Dog. Following the March 1990 death of Andrew Wood, singer for the Seattle band, Mother Love Bone, Wood’s old bandmates Jeff Ament (bass) and Stone Gossard (guitar) collaborated with Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell (vocals) and Matt Cameron (drums) to record a tribute album to Wood. Calling themselves Temple of the Dog, the group recorded ten songs written or co-written by Cornell. One song, “Hunger Strike”, featured a then-unknown singer named Eddie Vedder. After being released in December 1990, the album received critical praise but very little radio airplay. Soon after the Temple of the Dog project, Ament, Gossard, and Vedder formed Pearl Jam. When Pearl Jam hit it big with their debut album in early 1992, “Hunger Strike” was re-released and became a hit. Buoyed by the success of “Hunger Strike” and the new-found interest in Pearl Jam, the Temple of the Dog album reached No. 5 on the album charts and sold over a million copies by the end of 1992.
