On the Record: Was lead singer of Hank Dogs in another band?

Q: Has Lily, the lead singer for The Hank Dogs, been in another band before Hank Dogs? I know Piano is an ex-Slit member and Andy did session work with the Sex Pistols.
A: The Hank Dogs, a country/folk trio from South London, are composed of singer/guitarist Joanna “Piano” Pace, her ex-husband, Andy Allen (vocals/guitar) and his daughter from a previous marriage, Lily Ramona (vocals/drums).
The band has been compared to such artists as Nick Drake, the Indigo Girls, Nanci Griffith and Beth Orton, and is known for close harmonies and skillful acoustic instrumentation. To date, they have only two commercial recordings to their credit, “Bareback” (1999) and “Half Smile” (2002).
Allen did, in fact, team up with ex-Sex Pistols Steve Jones and Paul Cook in 1980 to form a short-lived band called the Professionals, but left the band after releasing just two singles. Information about the group members is hard to come by, but as far as we can determine, Lily Ramona has not been in any other group before or since the Hank Dogs.
Q: I was watching the old Sidney Poitier movie, “To Sir, With Love,” recently and saw that the singer Lulu not only sang the title song but also was a featured actress, playing the character Babs Pegg. I don’t believe I know any other song by her. Did Lulu have much of a career?
A: Lulu, whose birthname is Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie, but who now is known as Lulu Kennedy-Cairns, was born in Lennextown, Scotland, in 1948 and grew up in Glasgow. She has been a performer for virtually her entire life, starting as a local singer when she was only 9.
On the strength of her powerful voice, she was “discovered” at the age of 15. Her cover of the Isley Brothers’ hit, “Shout,” went to No. 7 on the UK pop charts in 1963. In 1967, she scored a Billboard No. 1 with the title song, “To Sir, With Love.”
American audiences may be more familiar with her for her performance of the theme song to the James Bond movie, “The Man with the Golden Gun.” She was briefly married to Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees, and was briefly linked with both David Bowie and Davy Jones of the Monkees. She was married for 20 years to celebrity hairstylist and salon and hair care products founder, John Frieda, with whom she had her only child, son Jordan Frieda, and was made an Officer in the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2000.
In 2002, she released “Together,” an album of duets she recorded with Paul McCartney, Elton John and Sting. Long envied for maintaining her youthful appearance, Lulu launched her successful Time Bomb line of skin care products while still married to Frieda.
Q: Can you tell me the names of the theme songs for the PBS shows “Waiting for God” and “Last of the Summer Wine”?
A: “Waiting for God” and “Last of the Summer Wine” were long-time favorites on most PBS stations throughout the country. “Waiting for God” aired on the BBC from 1990-1994 and “Last of the Summer Wine” aired from 1973-2010, making it the longest running sitcom in the world.
The theme for “Waiting for God” is the fifth movement from Franz Schubert’s “Trout Quintet.” Written in 1819, it is regarded as Schubert’s first major piece of chamber music. The self-titled theme song for “Last of the Summer Wine” was written for the show by Ronnie Hazelhurst. Bill Owen, the actor who portrayed Compo from 1973 until his death in July 1999, wrote the lyrics for the song.
What’s the name of that song? Where are they now? What does that lyric mean? Send your questions about songs, albums, and the musicians who make them to MusicOnTheRecord@gmail.com. Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, N.C.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!