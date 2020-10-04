On the Record: Was lead singer of Hank Dogs in another band?

Q: Has Lily, the lead singer for The Hank Dogs, been in another band before Hank Dogs? I know Piano is an ex-Slit member and Andy did session work with the Sex Pistols.

A: The Hank Dogs, a country/folk trio from South London, are composed of singer/guitarist Joanna “Piano” Pace, her ex-husband, Andy Allen (vocals/guitar) and his daughter from a previous marriage, Lily Ramona (vocals/drums).

The band has been compared to such artists as Nick Drake, the Indigo Girls, Nanci Griffith and Beth Orton, and is known for close harmonies and skillful acoustic instrumentation. To date, they have only two commercial recordings to their credit, “Bareback” (1999) and “Half Smile” (2002).

Allen did, in fact, team up with ex-Sex Pistols Steve Jones and Paul Cook in 1980 to form a short-lived band called the Professionals, but left the band after releasing just two singles. Information about the group members is hard to come by, but as far as we can determine, Lily Ramona has not been in any other group before or since the Hank Dogs.

Q: I was watching the old Sidney Poitier movie, “To Sir, With Love,” recently and saw that the singer Lulu not only sang the title song but also was a featured actress, playing the character Babs Pegg. I don’t believe I know any other song by her. Did Lulu have much of a career?