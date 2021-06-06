On the Record: This British comedy song got pulled from my radio; what was it?

CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

Celebration Church, Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville, Tennessee, was the setting Friday evening for a dinner ceremony recognizing regional American veterans of the Korean War. Renowned Korean evangelist and humanitarian Dr. Billy Kim, the Korean government and other Korean friends of American veterans sponsored the event. Bristol businessman Bobby Griffin hosted the ceremony and was one of two Korean War veterans present. The other was 90-year-old Mack Fink of Haysi, Virginia. Following moving remarks by Griffin, patriotic solos by Bristolian Eddie Shelton, a prayer and blessing, a full-course dinner and the enjoyment of a cake decorated with the Korean and American flags, Griffin and Fink, along with family representatives of deceased regional veterans, were presented medals and certificates of appreciation from the government of Korea. Mr. Jim Moore of Kingsport shared the poignant story of his father’s death during the war a mere four weeks before Moore was born. The evening was concluded with a benediction by Father Joe Dunagan of Bristol’s Emmanuel Episcopal Church and the group singing of “God Bless America” led by Mr. Shelton. Attendees left with the affirmation that the people of Korea had not forgotten the sacrifices made for them by their American allies. If anyone who served or whose family members served in the Korean War would like to receive a medal, email bobby@bfgmats.com.