On the Record: Reader seeks copy of ‘The Golden Striker’

Q: I have been looking for a copy of “The Golden Striker” by John Lewis, circa 1960. I remember it having a brass ensemble on it. Any help in locating a copy of the 1960 edition would be appreciated.
A: John Lewis was pianist and musical director for the Modern Jazz Quartet for most of the group’s 40-year career.
MJQ, as it is known by devotees, also featured vibraphonist Milt Jackson, drummer Connie Kay (who replaced original drummer Kenny Clarke in 1955), and bassist Percy Heath. The band was most active between 1952-1974, although they did play on into the ’80s. In the mid-’50s, some jazz and classical music composers began an experiment they dubbed “Third Stream,” which attempted to fuse jazz and classical music.
In 1960, Lewis recorded “The Golden Striker,” his “third stream” tribute to Italian commedia dell’arte.
Although the original album is out-of-print, we have been able to find copies of a double-album, “The Golden Striker/John Lewis Presents Jazz Abstractions” (on the Collectibles label). You might be able to find a vinyl copy of the original album for sale on eBay. Happy listening!
Q: Can you identify the song that goes something like this in the chorus: “The ships are in the harbor, but that’s not what ships are for.” I only know it was written by a man. I find it quite profound.
A: The quote you cited appears to be one originally attributed to John A. Shedd (1859–1928), which appeared in his limited edition book, “Salt From My Attic” (1928).
However, we have not been able to find a song with the exact lyrics you quoted. The closest we’ve been able to find to your general description is “The Last Farewell,” recorded in 1971 by the Kenyan-born British pop singer Roger Whittaker.
The lyrics to the song were sent to Whittaker by Ron Webster, a silversmith from Birmingham, England, in response to a radio contest. Whittaker set the words to music and included the song on his album, “A Special Kind of Man.”
There was little fanfare surrounding the song when it was first released. However, in 1975, it enjoyed a resurgence in popularity in the States and worldwide, reaching No. 1 in several countries and No. 19 in the United States. The opening lines are “There’s a ship lies rigged and ready in the harbour/Tomorrow for old England she sails.”
Q: Can you tell me where I’ve heard the opening lines of the Gym Class Heroes’ song “Cupid’s Chokehold”?
A: Gym Class Heroes formed in upstate New York in the late-’90s. After years of touring and releasing EPs, they released their first full-length album, “The Papercut Chronicles,” in 2005. The album included the first version of “Cupid’s Chokehold” which includes lines from Supertramp’s 1979 song, “Breakfast in America” sung by Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump.
A Milwaukee radio station started playing the song and got a tremendous response. After other stations started playing it, the band released it as a single and it entered the Top Ten.
