Q: Can you tell me the name of the song at the beginning of the movie “Invincible”? The chorus is “moving me down the highway” or something like that.
A: The song is “I Got a Name” by the late Jim Croce. Croce began performing while in college in the late ’60s.
After recording an unsuccessful album in 1968 and working odd jobs, he was signed by ABC/Dunhill Records in 1972.
His second album, “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” was released later that year and included his first hit, “Operator,” the title track, and one of his best-known songs, “Time in a Bottle.”
His next album, “Life & Times,” continued his hot streak and included his biggest hit, “Bad, Bad, Leroy Brown,” which reached No. 1 in the summer of 1973. While on tour, his plane crashed on Sept. 20, 1973, killing Croce and four others. His last studio album, “I Got a Name,” was released posthumously and included the title track and his last Top Ten hit, “I’ll Have to Say I Love You in A Song.”
Q: What was bluesman Howlin’ Wolf’s real name? Surely his parents didn’t name him that?
A: You are correct. Mr. Wolf was actually born Chester Arthur Burnett on June 10, 1910, in White Station, Mississippi.
He reportedly earned his nickname from his grandfather, who would tell him stories about wolves and how they would come and “get him” if he wasn’t careful.
He learned guitar at 18 from Charley Patton, who is considered by some to be the father of Mississippi Delta blues, and he later learned harmonica from his step-brother-in-law, Aleck “Rice” Miller, also known as “Sonny Boy Williamson II.”
Howlin’ Wolf was a commanding presence on stage. He stood 6 feet, 3 inches and weighed close to 300 pounds and had a raw, powerful voice. He died in January 1976. While we’re at it, we might as well provide the real names of Taj Mahal (Henry St. Clair Fredericks), Muddy Waters (McKinley Morganfield), and Son House (Eddie James House Jr.).
Q: When I was a teenager, I went to Australia for a month during the summer. There was a song that I remember from down under that I just loved and cannot remember the name of the singer/band. The words were something like “if a tree was falling in the forest would anybody hear?” That is all I remember from it and I would love to have a copy of it again. I was in Australia the summer of 1989, if that helps.
A: The song is called “If a Tree Falls” by Canadian singer/songwriter Bruce Cockburn. Born in Ontario in 1945, Cockburn has produced critically acclaimed music since his debut album was released in 1970.
Although most of his success has been achieved in Canada, Cockburn did score a Top 40 hit in the U.S. when “Wondering Where the Lions Are” reached No. 21 in 1979. He also had a minor hit in 1984 with “If I Had a Rocket Launcher.”
“If a Tree Falls” reached the top 30 on the Australian pop charts in 1989 and also reached No. 20 on the U.S. Modern Rock charts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.