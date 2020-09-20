On the Record: Question with few details a challenge to answer

The third verse after the break includes a reference to Barcelona. Since Sinatra’s version was included on the same record as “Boots,” which got a lot of airplay, our guess is that this may be the version you remember.

Check these out and let us know if either is the one you remember.

Well, the reader did check out the versions of the song we suggested. To our delight, he told us that “I Move Around” was, indeed, the song he was searching for, although neither the Hazelwood nor the Sinatra version was the one he remembered.

However, armed with the song title, he did some further searching on his own and discovered that the version he remembered was recorded by a band called the Fenways. Not familiar with the Fenways ourselves, we did a little searching ourselves and discovered that the Fenways hailed from Pittsburgh. They initially formed in 1964, and featured lead vocalist Sonny DiNunzio, guitarist Bob Ainsworth, bassist Ronnie George, and drummer Alan Bills.

Their first single included two Doo Wop ballads. However, after the Beatles’ appearance on the Ed Sullivan show, they pivoted. They let their hair grow out and became a Brit Pop band. They became popular enough locally that they opened for bands like the Dave Clark Five and the Rolling Stones and were signed by Imperial Records, whose other artists included Ricky Nelson and Fats Domino. Their first single featured their most successful song, “Walk,” which made the national music charts. Billboard Magazine hailed them as “Pittsburgh’s Answer to the Beatles” in 1965. In 1968, the Fenways rebranded themselves as the psychedelic rock band, the Racket Squad, but broke up in 1970. DiNunzio formed Sebastian, a lounge band that played in the Pittsburgh area. Tragically, DiNunzio was killed in a car crash in 1978.

What’s the name of that song? Where are they now? What does that lyric mean? Send your questions about songs, albums, and the musicians who make them to MusicOnTheRecord@gmail.com. Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, N.C.