On the Record: Question prompts response from ‘Sister Act’ music director

This week, we have a very special addendum to last week’s question concerning the musicians who performed on the sound-track to the 1992 movie, “Sister Act,” which starred Whoopi Goldberg. Here was the original question:
Q: My 3 1/2 year-old granddaughter and I love the first “Sister Act” soundtrack, especially the instrumentals. On track 11, “Nuns to the Rescue,” there is a rocking saxophone riff, and all of the musicians sound great. Was this a studio band or a random collection of musicians? I could find no information in the liner notes.
The only information we could find was that the instrumentals were credited to the film’s music director, Marc Shaiman, and that’s how we responded. We did promise that if we learned anything else, we would let the reader know.
Well….
Out of the blue, we received the following note from none other than Mr. Shaiman himself!
This is a bit of a precedent for us. As brilliant as we think we are, we are NOT accustomed to receiving unsolicited messages from Grammy, Emmy, and Tony winners, much less SEVEN-time Oscar nominees!
Here is his entire note to us:
A: “I’m Marc Shaiman, the composer/arranger of the film SISTER ACT (among other things…Google me!), and I read your column just now due to an ego-driven self-Google alert.
What a sweet question from that Grandma (my demographic!)
To answer the question…
The musicians playing my score for the movie were all the top notch players of the Los Angeles/Hollywood recording scene. I just contacted my musical co-producer/arranger on the film, Jimmy Vivino (he of “Conan band leader” fame), and thank God he still has his memory intact, and he reminded me that that particular baritone sax solo was most likely played by a great musician named Gary Herbig. [Editor’s note: According to his website, Herbig has toured with some crooner no one’s ever heard of named Elvis, and his musical talents have been showcased on such obscure TV hits as “Cheers,” “Knott’s Landing,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Rosanne,” and “Home Improvement,” among others.]
Jimmy and I had a blast creating that music cue. I wrote it for piano, bass and drums at first, and then the two of us did the horns and strings together, with every lick paying homage to all our favorite arrangements of records of the 60’s and 70’s. There are a lot of “Papa Was A Rolling Stone”-style string lines in there and that sax solo is a very large tip of the hat to the baritone sax solo in “He’s A Rebel”. And so on….
Well, did you ever expect such a long-winded answer straight from the horse’s mouth?
Keep writing about music guys! Stay safe and healthy and happy.
And God bless that grandma and granddaughter!”
We want to thank Mr. Shaiman for his very gracious response and insights. We encourage all our readers to visit his website (https://www.marcshaiman.com/) which includes a picture of his ADORABLE Golden Retriever! We have reached out to Gary Herbig for comment, but have not yet heard from him. If he responds, we will include his comments in a future column.
