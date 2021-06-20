On the Record: How was Creedence Clearwater Revival inspired by Dr. Seuss?

Q: I understand that Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Lookin’ Out My Back Door” is based on a children’s book. Which one?
A: “Lookin’ Out My Back Door” is partially inspired by Dr. Seuss’ first book for children, “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street.” CCR’s John Fogerty has stated in interviews that the song was written for his then-3-year-old son. Lines like “tambourines and elephants are playing in the band” are inspired by the parade in the book. Published in 1937, the book was the first of over 60 books for children written by Dr. Seuss. “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” a No. 2 hit in 1970, was CCR’s fifth of 13 Top Ten hits.
Q: Around 1970, I heard a song on the radio and haven’t heard it since. I remember the lines “I do not know a day I did not love you, I can’t remember love not being there.” I think it was from a Broadway show, but I haven’t been able to find it. Can you help?
A: The song is called “I Do Not Know a Day I Did Not Love You” from the Broadway musical “Two by Two.” The show opened in November 1970 and starred Danny Kaye. The play is about Noah before and after the flood. Tony Bennett recorded a version of the song and included in his 1971 album, “Love Story.”
Q: In the mid-’90s, there was a band that was comprised of various members of more famous grunge bands. They had one hit with a slow ballad called “River of …” something. I can’t remember. Can you tell me the name of this band?
A: I believe the band you’re looking for is Mad Season. The band was comprised of Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Alice in Chains’ Layne Staley, the Screaming Trees’ Barrett Martin and bassist John Baker Saunders. They formed in 1994 and released one album, titled “Above,” in 1995. The song “River of Deceit” received significant airplay and reached the Top Ten on the Mainstream Rock chart and the Modern Rock Tracks chart. Due to the demands of their other bands, this was the only music released by the foursome. Saunders and Staley would later die of drug overdoses.
Q: Is the Lynda Carter with the jazz CD called “At Last” the same Lynda Carter who starred as Wonder Woman in the ’70s?
A: Yes, she is. Lynda Carter started out singing with many rock bands in the early ’70s before switching to acting as a result of the publicity she received after being named Miss World USA in 1972. After appearing in a few TV shows, she landed the role of Wonder Woman in 1975 and starred as the mighty heroine for three years. She released her first album in 1978 and appeared on a few variety shows at the time to promote the album and sing her songs. Most recently, she has appeared in a London production of Chicago and started singing in nightclubs in Los Angeles. “At Last” was released in June 2009 and reached the Top Ten on the Jazz Charts.
What’s the name of that song? Where are they now? What does that lyric mean? Send your questions about songs, albums and the musicians who make them to MusicOnTheRecord@gmail.com. Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, North Carolina.