On the Record: How was Creedence Clearwater Revival inspired by Dr. Seuss?

A: I believe the band you’re looking for is Mad Season. The band was comprised of Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Alice in Chains’ Layne Staley, the Screaming Trees’ Barrett Martin and bassist John Baker Saunders. They formed in 1994 and released one album, titled “Above,” in 1995. The song “River of Deceit” received significant airplay and reached the Top Ten on the Mainstream Rock chart and the Modern Rock Tracks chart. Due to the demands of their other bands, this was the only music released by the foursome. Saunders and Staley would later die of drug overdoses.

Q: Is the Lynda Carter with the jazz CD called “At Last” the same Lynda Carter who starred as Wonder Woman in the ’70s?

A: Yes, she is. Lynda Carter started out singing with many rock bands in the early ’70s before switching to acting as a result of the publicity she received after being named Miss World USA in 1972. After appearing in a few TV shows, she landed the role of Wonder Woman in 1975 and starred as the mighty heroine for three years. She released her first album in 1978 and appeared on a few variety shows at the time to promote the album and sing her songs. Most recently, she has appeared in a London production of Chicago and started singing in nightclubs in Los Angeles. “At Last” was released in June 2009 and reached the Top Ten on the Jazz Charts.

