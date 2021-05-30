On the Record: How is the song 'The Boys Are Back in Town' similar to Bruce Springsteen?

A: Certainly among the most bitingly humorous breakup songs written in recent memory, “Glad It’s Over” is the type of song anyone whose romantic relationship ends abruptly would like to write once the immediate pain subsides. Written and sung by Jeff Tweedy, the lead singer/songwriter for Wilco, the upbeat, optimistic melody takes some of the edge off the sharpness of the lyrics. So, when he sings the lines, “I’ve said what I meant to put it mildly/I hate you 100 percent, I mean that kindly/oh, you’re not for me, not for me,” the listener is more apt to smile knowingly than to think Tweedy is contemplating actual physical harm to anyone. The song was originally slated to appear on Wilco’s 2007 album, “Sky Blue Sky” but failed to make the final cut. Instead, it was offered as one of the songs to complete the soundtrack to the NBC series, “Heroes.” The soundtrack was released in 2008. Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to determine whether Tweedy is singing about a specific person. This leads us to conclude that it is a song about a fictional breakup.