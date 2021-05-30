On the Record: How is the song 'The Boys Are Back in Town' similar to Bruce Springsteen?

Q: An old episode of “WKRP in Cincinnati” features a band called Scum of the Earth. During the show, they perform a song that sounds familiar. Was it a real song, or was it written for the show?
A: The episode to which you refer was the fourth show in the debut season of “WKRP” and aired in October 1978. The leader of the fictional band Scum of the Earth was singer/actor Michael Des Barres. Before 1978, Des Barres had split his time between acting in movies like “To Sir with Love” and forming bands like the early ’70s glam rock outfit Silverhead and the mid-’70s rock band Detective. Detective released two unsuccessful studio albums and disbanded in 1978. The song performed by Scum of the Earth on “WKRP” is called “Got Enough Love” from Detective’s 1977 debut album. After “WKRP,” Des Barres recorded two solo albums and continued to act in various movies and television shows.
Q: Can you tell me if there’s any real connection between Thin Lizzy’s “The Boys Are Back in Town” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Kitty’s Back”? If there is, I can’t hear it.
A: According to published reports, “The Boys Are Back in Town,” the only U.S. hit for the Irish rock band Thin Lizzy, borrows part of its melody from “Kitty’s Back.” Most people cite Mike Putterford’s 2002 book, “Phil Lynott: The Rocker,” as the source for the claim. According to the book, Lynott was struggling to complete a song called “G.I. Joe Is Back in Town” about a Vietnam soldier coming home after the war. Lynott eventually changed the song to a story about a group of friends hitting the town but still couldn’t quite get the music right. At the suggestion of producer John Alcock, Springsteen’s “Kitty’s Back” was used as the basis for the bass line, guitar breaks and vocal phrasing in the newly retitled “The Boys Are Back in Town.” Although it may be hard to recognize the similarities when you only hear the songs occasionally, one listen to the two songs back-to-back is all you’ll need to hear the similarities.
Q: Is Jeff Tweedy singing about someone specific in his song “Glad It’s Over”?
A: Certainly among the most bitingly humorous breakup songs written in recent memory, “Glad It’s Over” is the type of song anyone whose romantic relationship ends abruptly would like to write once the immediate pain subsides. Written and sung by Jeff Tweedy, the lead singer/songwriter for Wilco, the upbeat, optimistic melody takes some of the edge off the sharpness of the lyrics. So, when he sings the lines, “I’ve said what I meant to put it mildly/I hate you 100 percent, I mean that kindly/oh, you’re not for me, not for me,” the listener is more apt to smile knowingly than to think Tweedy is contemplating actual physical harm to anyone. The song was originally slated to appear on Wilco’s 2007 album, “Sky Blue Sky” but failed to make the final cut. Instead, it was offered as one of the songs to complete the soundtrack to the NBC series, “Heroes.” The soundtrack was released in 2008. Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to determine whether Tweedy is singing about a specific person. This leads us to conclude that it is a song about a fictional breakup.
