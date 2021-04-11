On the Record: How Brinsley Schwarz flopped because of a publicity stunt

Q: I remember a band from the ’70s called Seeger Swartz but can’t find any information about them. Did I dream them up, or was there a band with that name?
A: We’re not saying there wasn’t a band by that name, but we have not been able to identify one. We suspect that you may have the name confused with an English pub band of the late ’60s/early ’70s named eponymously after its lead singer/guitarist, Brinsley Schwarz. It also featured Nick Lowe (bass, guitar and vocals), Billy Rankin (drums), Bob Andrews (keyboard) and Ian Gomm (guitar). The band’s career was short-circuited by a failed publicity stunt their manager conceived, which did not go as planned. The band’s manager, Dave Robinson, secured the band the coveted position of opening for Van Morrison and Quicksilver Messenger Service on a two-night gig at the Fillmore East in New York in early April 1970. The idea was to fly a bunch of British journalists over to attend the shows in hopes that they would write glowing reviews about the band. Unfortunately, visa problems prevented the band from getting to the States early enough so they could rehearse. They arrived only shortly before the shows were to start. Compounding their problems, they had to use borrowed instruments and equipment with which they were unfamiliar. The proverbial icing on the cake, however, was the fact that the plane bringing the journalists developed mechanical problems, which delayed their arrival for 18 hours. The story goes that the writers arrived at the Fillmore either extremely frustrated, hungover or both. Regardless, the band did not perform at their best and were rewarded with poor reviews. The band broke up in 1975. Nick Lowe, of course, went on to have a decent career, writing, among other things, “Cruel to Be Kind” and “(What’s So Funny ’Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding,” which was a huge hit for Elvis Costello.
Q: I recently heard an old song by Andy Kim called “Rock Me Gently,” and it sounds very much like Neil Diamond. What can you tell me about this song?
A: Born Andrew Youakim in 1952 to Lebanese parents, Andy Kim (as he was to become known) became interested in music at a young age. In 1968, at the tender age of 16, he left his parents’ home in Montreal and struck out to find fame and fortune in New York City. Not long after arriving in New York, he was signed to a record deal by producer/songwriter Jeff Barry. At the time, Barry and his wife, Ellie Greenwich, were part of Don Kirshner’s stable of hit-making songwriters that included Neil Diamond, Neil Sedaka and Carole King. Barry produced Kim’s first single, “How’d We Ever Get This Way,” which peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. The following year, he scored a Top Ten hit with “Baby, I Love You,” a song written by Greenwich, Barry and Phil Spector. That same year, Kim and Barry co-wrote and sang background vocals on the infectious monster hits “Sugar, Sugar” and “Jingle Jangle” for the fictional band, The Archies, which featured the characters from the Archie comic book series. In 1974, Kim hit No. 1 with “Rock Me Gently.” It was to be his last major hit, as so-called “bubblegum pop” soon fell out of favor with the majority of music listeners. During the mid-’90s, he began writing songs with self-confessed Andy Kim fan, Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies. In 2011, after a 15-year break, Kim released the comeback “Happen Again.” He followed that in 2015 with his most recent album, “It’s Decided.”
Bradford Brady and John Maron are freelance music writers based in Raleigh, North Carolina.