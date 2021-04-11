On the Record: How Brinsley Schwarz flopped because of a publicity stunt

A: We’re not saying there wasn’t a band by that name, but we have not been able to identify one. We suspect that you may have the name confused with an English pub band of the late ’60s/early ’70s named eponymously after its lead singer/guitarist, Brinsley Schwarz. It also featured Nick Lowe (bass, guitar and vocals), Billy Rankin (drums), Bob Andrews (keyboard) and Ian Gomm (guitar). The band’s career was short-circuited by a failed publicity stunt their manager conceived, which did not go as planned. The band’s manager, Dave Robinson, secured the band the coveted position of opening for Van Morrison and Quicksilver Messenger Service on a two-night gig at the Fillmore East in New York in early April 1970. The idea was to fly a bunch of British journalists over to attend the shows in hopes that they would write glowing reviews about the band. Unfortunately, visa problems prevented the band from getting to the States early enough so they could rehearse. They arrived only shortly before the shows were to start. Compounding their problems, they had to use borrowed instruments and equipment with which they were unfamiliar. The proverbial icing on the cake, however, was the fact that the plane bringing the journalists developed mechanical problems, which delayed their arrival for 18 hours. The story goes that the writers arrived at the Fillmore either extremely frustrated, hungover or both. Regardless, the band did not perform at their best and were rewarded with poor reviews. The band broke up in 1975. Nick Lowe, of course, went on to have a decent career, writing, among other things, “Cruel to Be Kind” and “(What’s So Funny ’Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding,” which was a huge hit for Elvis Costello.