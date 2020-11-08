On the Record: Did the Beatles mess up their own lyrics?

A: “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” was recorded in July 1968 and, depending on who you ask, is one the Beatles’ most-loved and least-loved songs. Although many music writers assume that the song would have been a huge hit if it had been released as a single, today, many people adamantly dislike the song. In a BBC poll in late 2004, the song was voted the worst song ever (maybe it was the goofed-up lyrics that you mention). As you stated, when Paul McCartney sang the last lines of the song, he mistakenly reversed the names Molly and Desmond. He sang the correct lyrics halfway through the song: “Happy ever after in the marketplace, Desmond lets the children lend a hand, Molly stays at home and does her pretty face, And in the evening she still sings it with the band.” At the end of the song, it is Desmond who “does his pretty face.” The mistake becomes more noticeable when McCartney sings the next line correctly: “And in the evening she’s a singer with the band.” When the mistake was discovered, the Beatles liked the way it sounded and left it in.