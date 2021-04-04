On the Record: Did George Harrison really play guitar on a Fleetwood Mac song?

A: You are correct in your understanding that the song refers to the little town of the same name that lies about 14 miles east of San Antonio, Texas. In an interview posted on SongFacts.com, Tom Johnston, the band’s then-lead singer and author of the song, claims that he honestly thought he was making up a fictional “wacky little town with a sheriff that had a Samurai sword and all that sort of thing.” The song was released on the 1973 album, “The Captain and Me.” He claims that it wasn’t until he was riding in a cab in Houston in 1975 that he learned there really was a China Grove. “I must have seen the sign and forgotten about it. And when I came up with the term ‘China Grove.’” He credits Billy Payne, the keyboard player for Little Feat who occasionally recorded with the Doobies, for inspiring the lyrics by incorporating an “Oriental-sounding lick” in his playing. With regard to the two towns with the same name, China Grove, North Carolina, is the older of the two and is a virtual metropolis compared to its sister city. Located about 35 miles northeast of Charlotte, it was incorporated in 1889 and has an estimated population in excess of 4,200. China Grove, Texas, on the other hand, located about 14 miles due east of San Antonio, was incorporated in 1960 and has an estimated population of about 1,300 residents.