On Parenting: The state of our children

If you wished your community would band together and really do something to help children and families, well, it is, in a big, strong way.

There is a lot of news and noise in the world, so I want to make sure you don’t miss the work of “STRONG Kids.”

I have hope for our children and families because of the expertise and expansive numbers of passionate people in our midst dedicated to helping children thrive.

Begun just before the pandemic began, STRONG Kids is an initiative of the STRONG Accountable Care Community (STRONG ACC) and Speedway Children’s Charities, Ballad Health and Niswonger Children’s Hospital’s partnership. STRONG stands for “Striving Toward Resilience and Opportunity for the Next Generation.” In your local community, you may have met a community navigator with STRONG Pregnancies or STRONG Starts helping one of thousands of new parents.

That’s just some of the initiative. By working with more than 330 partner organizations, STRONG Kids and the ACC serve as the backbone to a collective effort to hone in and make tangible gains in the 21 counties of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

This week, Claudia Byrd, executive director of the Bristol Speedway Children’s Charities, welcomed back in person more than 120 leaders with agencies, nonprofits, leaders, educators, health care providers and businesses to the Bristol Motor Speedway conference room for an update on the state of our children.

A presentation on 21 counties, and cities, in both Tennessee and Virginia made it clear we have good and important reasons for meeting. Jill Stott, Northeast regional coordinator for the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, shared that 1in 5 of our children suffer with mental health issues, and 1in 3 high school students report feeling regularly sad or hopeless. Some of these children will receive support and/or treatment, but many will not have access from economic disadvantage and inequity.

Nearly half of all of our families are struggling economically, spending half of their income on rent. Tennessee youth rank 40th nationally in mental health and 45th in access to care. Stott shared the rates of considered and attempted youth suicide, with 1 in 10 parents worried and that same rate not aware of the warning signs of suicide. Many youth are anxious and depressed and dealing with domestic violence and behavior health issues. Tennessee ranks 20% higher than the national average of children zero to 17 with two or more adverse childhood experiences. The greater the number of ACEs, the higher the risk for long-term negative health impacts.

With this awareness, eight organization representatives responded to the hard questions about the effects of the pandemic on our youth; how to help heal our children from the effects of poverty, abuse and early trauma; and how to respond when someone says “just pull yourself up by your bootstraps.” They shared exceptional efforts that are helping our children and gave calls to action to join STRONG Kids; use the Unite Us database for supporting families with resources, referrals, and assistance; get trained in trauma-informed care; and become involved with these organizations’ work.

STRONG Kids’ goal is to enable the organizations, the faith community, health care, higher education, business, media, and community leaders that met together this week — and those who join to share ideas and best practices in health, education, economics and more, and work together strategically so children really do reach their potential.

“It’s going to take work,” said Rachel Stiltner, senior community engagement specialist with Ballad Health Community Health Leadership. It’s work they are ready for, and you can learn more about STRONG Kids and programs like No Wrong Door, Bright Start, the community data dashboard, ACEs and more at www.strongacc.org.

When we work together, we are the strong community our children need, and we need them. Stott reminded us that, “Children are one-third of our population but 100% of our future.”