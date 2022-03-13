On Parenting: Learn to speak a different parenting language

“I said no.”

“What did I tell you?”

“Hurry up.”

“Don’t make me pull this car over.”

“You’ve had enough.”

“I’ll give you something to cry about.”

“Don’t make me tell you again.”

Things parents say.

My mom used to say, “You’ve dined sufficiently,” when we asked for more at the dinner table. I’ve said it to my children. There are a lot of things I’ve said that make me hear my mother’s voice. In fact, it’s probably no surprise that we are most likely to parent our children just like our parents raised us — the good and the not-so-good.

Our parents probably modeled for us very well that there is no such thing as perfect parenting. We’ll model the same for our children, and thank goodness — that’s too much for our children to live up to. If these parenting mantras are part of your daily parenting, though, what we have in common is more than tired, busy parents. We have in common parenting that did not have the benefit of the brain science and parenting knowledge we have today.

So much progress has been made in childhood development to help us understand how early responsive sensitive parenting helps children flourish and gain resilience. In turn, flourishing children also make parenting easier and more fun.

That progress is a lot to unpack, but to start, responsive parenting begins with learning about parenting and preparing to parent. We can all stand to learn more about parenting, and we can start anytime, no matter the age of our children. We have a region that is brimming with incredible community organizations and agencies that provide research-based classes and parenting groups that help you prime your parenting. Many of them are free, online or in-person and available day or evening.

Parenting classes and groups in our community are available for pregnancy and childbirth education, breastfeeding support, infancy through preschool ages, dads only, grandparenting, postpartum depression, babywearing, success in school, parenting teens and teens parenting.

In a class or parenting group, parents not only learn about child development and expectations, or proven strategies for tantrums and chores, but also find support and friendships.

It’s hard to work one more thing into our lives, but the case is these treasures are under-attended.

For all the data we have to show that learning about parenting makes a difference in us and our children, it’s hard to find the time.

Parents are busy and struggle with getting dinner on, chores, child care, homework, appointments, getting kids to cooperate, co-parenting, getting enough sleep, finding time for ourselves. If only there were a way to deal with all of this better … just what parenting classes and groups offer. It’s worth the effort to make a plan to start with just one class or meeting.

Prime your parenting with seasoned educators, mentors and coaches and programs like Mom Power, Cherished Mom, Nurturing Parenting Program, MOMS R US, Attached at the Heart, Bristol Babies, Grand Connections, STRONG Pregnancies and STRONG Starts, 24:7 Dad, Bristol Family Resource Center, TriCities Babywearing, TN Voices, Strengthening Families, Triple P, Nurse-Family Partnership, Project Dad, Breastfeeding Essentials, High Country Doulas, Parenting Apart or ParentingSweet.org.

Learning about parenting prepares us to give our children what they most need and gives them new mantras to model.

“I know you’re disappointed.”

“Let’s get ready like Flash.”

“I can only drive when everyone is calm and safe.”

“Would you like some fruit?”

“I see you are very sad. Would you like a hug?”

“How can I help?”

“I love you.”

Samantha Gray is a mother of three and the Coordinator of the Parenting Education Network, an initiative of Bristol’s Promise (BristolsPromise.org). She is also the Executive Director of Nurturings, an international parenting education and support organization (Nurturings.org), and the author of Directing Confidence: Cathy DeCaterina’s Theatre Bristol and Let’s Dress up and Pretend (TheatreBristol.org).