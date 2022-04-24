On Parenting: Go with gifts that last when buying for new parents

Some of us are at a place in our lives where we are picking out tiny clothes and strollers for our baby registry. The rest of us are more likely on the gift-giving side, reviewing the registry, looking for the perfect gift.

As families and communities, our gifts celebrate this new life in the world. The nature of our gifts, though, clearly recognizes that new families need help adjusting to life with a new baby.

Some favorite and extremely helpful gifts I received once upon a time were meals and visits by church members, diaper service, a glider rocker and a baby sling. There were also gifts we listed on our registry we didn’t use as much as we thought we would, like a baby monitor, or learned we didn’t need, like ultrasound keepsakes.

What’s most helpful to adjusting to a little one with big needs varies from family to family, of course, but here are some gift ideas that really impact the wellbeing of the child and the family for a long time to come.

Helping a family by supporting the gift of a birth doula is a tremendous way to help the family get off to a good start. The benefits of doulas are many, from educating on pregnancy and birth and all the associated decisions to make, to providing comfort and pain relief during the birth and guiding the birth partner, as well as helping with emotional support and postpartum care and recovery.

That doula may provide childbirth classes too, but if not, a gift of a series of childbirth classes and/or prenatal breastfeeding classes provides not only knowledge but also peer support by other classmates.

A trusted birth and pregnancy book, like “The Baby Book” by Bill and Martha Sears; a journal like “The Healthy Pregnancy Journal”; a fun book for perspective, like “Operating Instructions” by Anne Lamott; and a book that provides motivation and parenting context, like “Attached at the Heart: Eight Proven Principles for Raising Connected and Compassionate Children” by Barbara Nicholson and Lysa Parker, are all great reading to begin the parenting journey.

Even if the parent has a rocking chair, a glider rocker elevates mom’s feet during feedings and adds to the overall seating as the family and visits grow. A firm pillow for breastfeeding helps in the early days when the baby is very small. A bed sidecar for sleeping keeps baby within arm’s reach at night. A baby carrier, whether a sling or a wrap, along with baby-wearing consulting, helps foster nurturing touch, connection and much more, while giving parents their hands back to get a few things accomplished.

Homemade meals or gift cards are a great way to feed the parents while they feed the baby. Visits that prioritize folding laundry, doing dishes or taking on other chores help the parents adapt to life with baby and early days of sleep challenges. Joining mom on a stroll outside with baby helps with hormone changes and provides adult company.

It is fun to shop for new parents. I love giving a cute outfit, a wipe warmer for chilly morning diaper changes and definitely an “It’s Bristol Baby” board book. As cute as they are, most baby gifts are quickly outgrown, but gifts probably not on the registry but that last help the parents adjust, spend precious time with their newborn and set the path for child wellbeing.