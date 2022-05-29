On Parenting: A safe haven and secure base

I love the riddle of a good mystery, but I am too afraid to watch a scary movie or read all the Stephen King books like I could before having children.

My family’s home life — tested with anaphylactic reactions to common food and seizures — are enough real scares to put a shock through my system. Even the usual milestone of a teen driver on busy roads gets a high rank on the “Real Scary Rating” in my book.

No fear compares to losing our children or having their lives at risk.

In our homes, we raise our children with sensitivity, protection and encouragement as their primary attachment figures, their safe haven and secure base, the key components of attachment and early healthy development. The essence of our parenting is to provide that physical and emotional security and the scaffolding that allows them to grow, explore and become all they are.

We know how to build strong brains. The science validates our strong intuition to respond to a child’s needs and cries, to nurture and console, to be delighted at their curiosity and joy, to engage and exchange in authentic communication and interest.

We also know how to build strong communities. While not perfect, we design our society to be a place that allows us to become all we are, with our infrastructure and supports based in growth, exploration and services and policies that endeavor to provide safety.

As parents and caregivers, when we are stressed and not replenishing our emotional banks, not nourishing ourselves with knowledge to make informed decisions and not practicing to improve, we struggle. When we let our children down by failing to provide support and presence, we must work doubly to regain trust, predictability and connection. At the worst, the trauma of neglect, abuse and loss create even deeper damage to the attachment relationship creating lifelong impacts and challenges.

As a society, here we are processing once again the unthinkable, and shudder at how we have let our children down by not providing the safety they deserve. We grieve for the families of too many school systems now, and we feel it almost as if it were our own children because of our nature to care about children. We recognize, too, that the senselessness yet commonness of the horror of violence means that, while we don’t know whose, we know other children, teachers and administrators are at risk.

We are a stressed society with pressures and trauma that run deep, in individuals perpetrating horrific actions, and collectively in the lack of trusted solutions in place to provide protection.

While we address policy and action that ensures the safety of our children and communities, we must also work to heal, regain trust, improve policies that support families and children and prevent trauma.

As with parenting, we as a society need to nourish our knowledge with accurate information and engage in practices to help us make hard changes so our children are safe and secure. As with parenting, we make choices and sacrifices because we care enough for the well-being of our children.

What are we more afraid of than losing our children?