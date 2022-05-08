On Parenting: A mother's legacy

I’ve had the joy of writing about my mother’s life, her accomplishments as a school nurse for 35 years, her advocacy work for healthy children as the executive director of the Ohio School Nurses Association, her Stephen Ministry and parish nurse work, delivering library books and communion to shut-ins and groceries to families in need, competing with her synchronized swimming team into her 70s, going on mission trips with her church and more adventures and service that I’ve continued to discover about her.

What I have not written about was how she loved holidays and had us making homemade ornaments every Christmas. She was very crafty. Or how she would have us four children organize into a conga line and “1, 2, 3, quack” us to bed as we kicked out a leg on every quack and were dropped off at our respective bedrooms. How she often made our Halloween costumes from scratch, even if it was gluing star stickers on swimsuit bottoms, and created a haunted house in the garage for the neighborhood children to enjoy.

She read us books and knew all the nursery rhymes. We loved it when she raised a mischievous eyebrow and sang “Little Bunny Foo Foo” or “We’re the Devils.”

Summers were full of near-daily swimming pool days once chores were finished, attending the annual camp for children with hearing impairments and disabilities and their siblings because she was the nurse and nutritionist, trips to the library for armloads of books, and long drives to Texas to visit grandparents and cousins.

Saturday mornings were designated for cartoons watched on the living room pull-out couch bed, and she would count “1, 2, 3” and jump in with us to our squeals of delight. Nights of healthy, balanced dinners she learned to cook from her mother-in-law were followed by TV and entertaining us with Mom’s impression of the Incredible Hulk. That is, until evenings were full of chauffeuring four children to sports and music practices and competitions. She wanted us to learn her childhood pastime of ice skating but was glad we liked to roller-skate. She fussed about having grown attached to the person we were dating if the relationship ended.

She visited us at college and when we lived out of the country, and she made trips to take care of grandbabies when they arrived. To know how much joy they gave her might have encouraged us all to start a lot sooner. She spent summers at camp for grandparents and children and babysat many times. She kept us all up to speed with happenings in each other's lives and loved the four bonus children gained through marriages.

She would make homemade chocolates for our dad, and their loving relationship was based in the faith they shared. She supported him through years of farming, teaching, basketball seasons, business ventures and his work with the Johnny Appleseed Museum.

She modeled parenting that accompanied expectations with compassion. She parented with presence, playfulness and consistency. She let us wrestle with our challenges and loved us when we made choices she might not. She was thoughtful and calm, and her anger was rare and short lived. She made us children feel that her virtues of being trustworthy, generous and full of integrity were the norm.

This is the second Mother's Day without her. I think about how she liked to read mysteries, cross-stitch, garden, travel, enjoy antiquing and genealogy, share pictures of grandchildren and celebrate our joys with us until Parkinson’s was too much even for her.

While I miss her deeply, I'm treasuring our mother’s gifts of love and example as we celebrate this Mother’s Day.