Novel Thoughts: 'The Reivers,' by William Faulkner

On my mission to read all the Pulitzer Prize winners of fiction, it was time I tackled the two for which William Faulkner won the coveted literary prize.

Researching them, I discovered that “The Reivers,” for which he posthumously received the Pulitzer in 1963, is considered to be his comedic final masterpiece. Faulkner was funny? I simply had to find out. Thus, I began with that winner, leaving “A Fable,” for which he won the Pulitzer in 1955, for another day.

Before reading “The Reivers,” you must note its subtitle, “A Reminiscence,” because that’s what the entire novel is. Lucius Priest, a 67-year-old grandfather from Mississippi, is telling his grandchild a story about the events of a week in his life when he was 11 years old. Anyone who has ever listened to his or her grandfather tell a long story from his childhood knows that old men tend to ramble a bit while they reminisce, but they also imbed nuggets of wisdom into their stories and usually have valid lessons to impart while telling them. Faulkner employs this technique to tell this story, so patiently enjoy the ride.

While reminiscing, grandfathers will often sprinkle their stories with asides and personal interjections. Lucius does this, too, so, as a reader, you will have to muddle through the numerous parenthetical comments that abound in The Reivers, but if you see them for what they are, they will add to your appreciation of what Faulkner accomplished with this book.

The word “reiver” means one who robs or plunders. Thus, by its plurality we see that there are thieves or robbers in this story. What do they steal? Something that can be returned and something that can never be returned.

Lucius gets sucked into a plan to “borrow” his grandfather’s prized Winton Flyer automobile — a rarity for anywhere in 1905, but especially so for a small town in Mississippi. Boon Hogganbeck, an employee of Lucius’ grandfather’s stable and a man obsessed with the car, enlists young Lucius to accompany him on a trip to Memphis while the grandfather is away. Another man, a good-hearted scoundrel named Ned, joins them, and hijinks ensue.

Over a few days, Lucius is exposed to thievery, fighting, betting on horses, lying and other corrupting activities, including learning what happens in certain “boarding” houses in which only women live. Even though Lucius is accompanied by adults throughout this adventure, he, at 11 years of age, shows the most maturity.

However, it costs him his innocence, and he knows and regrets that. Lost innocence, that tipping point between childhood and adulthood, is the lesson of the story, as well as the most prized possession that is stolen by the reivers.

Lucius laments, “I was a child no longer now; innocence and childhood were forever lost, forever gone from me.” When he returns home, he expects and wants a whipping from his father to cleanse him of his “crimes,” but his grandfather will not allow it because Lucius is now a man, and a man must live with the consequences of his actions.

Perhaps this doesn’t sound like a comedic story. Bust-a-gut funny? No. Humorous at times? Yes. If you want the comedy, though, pair the reading with the 1969 movie version of it starring Steve McQueen in his only comedic role as Boon Hogganbeck.

Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.

Next month’s reading selection is Mansfield Park by Jane Austen.