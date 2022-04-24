Novel Thoughts: 'The Overstory' turns characters into a canopy

I recently hiked through a forested part of the Appalachian Trail, which was the perfect accompaniment for the book I was reading at that point, “The Overstory” by Richard Powers. As the tall, deciduous trees towered above me and crowded around me on the narrow trail, I stopped, looked up into their leafless branches and listened to the special hush that envelops a person who stands silently amidst a group of trees.

If you’ve ever done any hiking in a forest, though, you know that the quiet of the forest isn’t quiet at all. The trees, and everything living on them, seem to be communicating, and that’s exactly what “The Overstory” is about — in a much-simplified nutshell, that is.

Here is another nutshell explanation of this novel, taken from Wikipedia: “The book is about nine Americans whose unique life experiences with trees bring them together to address the destruction of forests.” The stories of those nine people are related in the first section of the book, aptly called “Roots.” From there, the nine individuals eventually come together in various ways through the other three parts called “Trunk,” “Crown” and “Seeds.”

I like to take notes when I read complex novels, so I found it useful to refer to my notes about the nine main characters as I read the other three parts. In reality, though, those nine people are not the main characters of this book — the trees are.

I learned so much about trees while I read this. I learned about the chestnut blight that wiped out the chestnut trees (3.5 million of them!) of the Appalachians in the early 1900s. I learned that aspens clone themselves, and what may look like a small forest of individual trees is, instead, identical trees sprouting from the same, massive, root system — by doing this, those aspens migrate. Trees migrating? That’s an interesting concept. I learned that trees communicate with each other to warn other trees of dangers, such as harmful insect infestations. I could go on and on about what I learned about trees by reading this amazing book.

Powers won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for this novel in 2019. As I continue to work my way through the Pulitzers of fiction, I see more and more that each winner is a story unlike any I’ve encountered before. “The Overstory” certainly fulfills that estimation.

There are strange parts to this novel interspersed with scientific, arboreal facts. There are dark sections and light ones, much like a forest itself. In fact, as I read, I felt myself surrounded by the text, just as I felt surrounded by those trees on my hike.

Trees give us so much, including the very oxygen we need to survive. They are the perfect metaphor for life as we put down our roots and grow, and we use them to document our lineage through family trees. The paper of the book about trees came from a tree, as do so many other products we use.

My favorite use of trees, though, is for shade on a summer day. I planted three trees 25 years ago when I built my house. They are quite large now, and I love to watch them change over the seasons, but after reading this novel, I will be looking at them with new eyes.

Next month's reading selection is "Middlemarch" by George Eliot.