Novel Thoughts: Dr. Seuss' birthday is chance to share love of reading

Read Across America, celebrated on March 2, was founded in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Dr. Seuss’ real name was Theodor Geisel, and he was born on March 2, 1904. If you were read to as a child, there’s a good chance you heard at least one of his numerous books. I’m partial to “Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?” because I read it over and over to my own children.

Many other noteworthy authors were also born in March. Sharing the same birthday with Dr. Seuss (but not the same birth year) are John Irving, who wrote the wonderful novels of “The World According to Garp” and “A Prayer for Owen Meany,” among others, and Tom Wolfe, who wrote “The Bonfire of the Vanities” and “The Right Stuff.”

Two of my favorite South American authors were born in March. Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez, who wrote “One Hundred Years of Solitude” was born on March 6. A few years later, in neighboring Peru, Mario Vargas Llosa was born on the 28th of March. Garcia Marquez won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1982; Vargas Llosa won it in 2010.

Garcia Marquez died in Mexico City in 2014 a full 100 years after my favorite Mexican poet, Octavio Paz, was born there on March 31. Paz also won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2010 alongside Vargas Llosa.

One of my favorite American poets was also born in March. Perhaps you’ve heard of him. Robert Frost was born on the 26th. Frost was nominated for the Nobel Prize a whopping 31 times but never received it; however, he did win four Pulitzer Prizes for his poetry, which is a huge literary accomplishment. Even if you’re not a fan of poetry, you’ve probably heard his famous poem “The Road Not Taken” more than once in your lifetime.

If you’re a fan of the Western genre of literature, then you’ve certainly heard of Louis L’Amour. He was born on March 22 in North Dakota. The youngest of seven children, Louis would grow up to write 100 novels and sell well over 300 million copies of his books.

Another well-known genre writer was Mickey Spillane, who was born on March 9. Spillane wrote mystery novels, many of which starred the gruff detective Mike Hammer. Spillane’s novels have sold over 225 million copies worldwide.

One of the most beloved short story writers to ever come out of the American South was Flannery O’Connor. She was born on March 25. Who knows how many great stories she might have written if she hadn’t died at the young age of 39 from lupus?

A couple of great American playwrights were born in March. Edward Albee, who is probably best known for writing “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” was born on the 12th, and Tennessee Williams, who wrote “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and “The Glass Menagerie,” was born on the 26th.

Countless other amazing writers were born in March. Librarybooklists.org has an Authors’ Birthday Calendar in which you can see what authors were born during any month. I’m happy to report that I share a birthday (in September) with the likes of Roald Dahl and Sherwood Anderson. Check it out and see what authors share your birthday.

Whether or not you took part in Read Across America in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday and his influence on reading, I hope you read something wonderful today and every day.

This month’s reading selection is the Earthsea Cycle by Ursula K. Le Guin.