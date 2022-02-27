Novel Thoughts: British bullying gets satirical treatment in 'Mansfield Park'

For some reason, I’ve spent a lot of time lately absorbing myself in British things.

I listen to a British podcast about writers, I watched “Downton Abbey” and “The Crown” back-to-back on Netflix, and I read “Mansfield Park” by Jane Austen.

Originally, I chose this novel thinking it was a suitable read for the month of Valentine’s Day, but Austen wrote her novels as satires of the manners of her time, so I abandoned a romantic theme and embraced a British one. After all, with those Netflix shows fresh in my mind, I kept visualizing things from them as I read “Mansfield Park.” The story takes place a full 100 years before the action in either of those series, but the British social hierarchy and the way they must behave is exactly what Austen was satirizing.

Diffidence, discretion, decorum and delicacy — these describe how her characters speak to each other, but their honeyed words are only sweet on the surface. Snide commentaries couched in deferential tones are drawing-room conversational Olympics for which the highborn British deserve a gold medal.

Austen plunks an innocent outsider in their midst to fully satirize their world.

That outsider is the protagonist, Fanny Price. Fanny’s mother had married a poor military man and then had nine children by him. To ease her burden and give her eldest daughter, Fanny, a better chance at life, she sends Fanny to live at Mansfield Park with her older sister, Lady Maria Bertram, who had married a wealthy man. However, due to her humble birth and station in life, Fanny isn’t really treated like one of the family, even though she is, in fact, one of the family.

Oddly enough, the person who treats her the worst is her mother’s other sister, a woman who married a reverend and who should, by virtue of her station in life, be the nicest to her niece. This aunt is Mrs. Norris, and she may be one of the most self-serving characters I’ve ever encountered in literature. She’s a hypocrite and a deliberate bully but only where Fanny is concerned. At one point, Mrs. Norris tells Fanny,

“Remember, wherever you are, you must be the lowest and the last ...” What a great aunt she is — in her own mind, at least.

A month ago, I saw an online poll concerning the most detestable character in literature. Dolores Umbridge from the Harry Potter series (written by another British author) received many votes, but I’d like to add Mrs. Norris from “Mansfield Park” to the list. I clarify because there is also a character in Harry Potter named Mrs. Norris; she’s a sneaky, mean, conniving cat whom J.K. Rowling named after the sneaky, mean and conniving aunt in “Mansfield Park.”

Fanny is treated kindly by her first cousin, Edmund Bertram. Because of this, Fanny falls in love with him, and he later settles for her when he can’t have the woman he truly loves. This cousin marrying cousin theme is an odd aspect of British nobility (and even British culture where it isn’t illegal for first cousins to marry) that I, an untitled American gal, can’t quite fathom, or even imagine. In “Downton Abbey,” Mary marries her distant cousin, Matthew, and in “The Crown” (as they did in real life), Queen Elizabeth marries her third cousin, Philip.

Although I didn’t find the novel as fitting as I’d hoped it would be for a romantic read, Fanny is a true romantic at heart, and the book has a happy ending for our fair heroine.

Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com. Next month’s reading selection is the Earthsea Cycle series by Ursula K. Le Guin.