Northeast State's Bob Wilson honored with inaugural Instructor of Excellence Award

Northeast State electromechanical instructor Bob Wilson has been chosen to receive the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing’s inaugural Instructor of Excellence Award.

Wilson, who worked for more than 30 years at Eastman Chemical Co., has served as a full-time faculty member at RCAM since 2011.

“Bob has a unique gift that few possess,” said Jeff Frazier, Tennessee operations manufacturing training services manager for Eastman. “He has the ability to understand deep technical concepts on all levels and develop learning plans to help others learn and grow.”

Northeast State’s Foundation and RCAM’s Advanced Manufacturing Partnership created the award to recognize individuals who have displayed excellence in instruction as well as providing innovative training solutions for local industries.

“Perhaps Bob’s greatest attribute is the compassion and willingness to help his students. He will go the extra mile for them time and again,” said Randy Taylor, a Northeast State adjunct professor and maintenance supervisor at Exide Technologies. “Anything he can do to help a student succeed, Bob will do. He will throw in some real-life scenarios from his days in the industrial world that gives the students a unique perspective on the subject that cannot be found in a textbook.”