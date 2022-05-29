Nightlife Calendar

NIGHTLIFE

BLACKBIRD BAKERY: Bristol, 56 Piedmont Ave. June 3, 7 p.m., Danny Whited & The Friends of Bluegrass. 276-645-5754.

BLUE RIDGE COMEDY CLUB: Bristol, 620 State St. June 8, 7:30 p.m., Comedy Open Mic. 423-765-3320.

BRISTOL HOTEL LUMAC ROOFTOP BAR: Bristol, 510 Birthplace of Country Music Way. June 2, 7 p.m., Abby Bryant & The Echoes. 276-696-3535.

CAPONE’S: Johnson City, 227 E. Main St. June 3, 10 p.m., Toby Gibson and Big Son; June 4, 10 p.m., Jusfine and Strange Gods; June 10, 10 p.m., Fritz & Co., The Soulamanders, and Chancellor Lawson; June 11, 10 p.m., Jon King Band. www.caponesjohnsoncity.com or 423-928-2295.

CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. June 2, 7 p.m., Vaden Landers (Recently relocated to Bristol, country throwback Vaden Landers embodies and exudes country music circa 1950 or so.); June 3, 7 p.m., Ryan Clevinger; June 4, 2:30 p.m., Natalie Grace, Corey Snowden, and Joey’s Van; June 8, 7 p.m., Luke Brogden; June 10, 4 p.m., JP Parsons; June 11, 7 p.m., Ryan Ward; June 15, 7 p.m., Chris Long.

THE DAMASCUS BREWERY: Damascus, 32173 Government Road. June 18, 7 p.m., Anthony Childress and The James Bowman Experience; June 25, 7 p.m., Trevor Meade and the Statelines. 276-469-1069.

DELTA BLUES BBQ: Bristol, 724 State St. June 3, 7 p.m., Samantha Gray (Michigan native Samantha Gray belts blues with a volatile mix of verve and grace, haymaker and heart.); June 4, 7 p.m., Matt Walsh; June 10, 7 p.m., Erin Coburn; June 11, 7 p.m., Red Dirt Revelators; June 17, 7 p.m., Nick Swan Band. 423-573-3382.

DOWN HOME: Johnson City, 300 W. Main St. June 10, 8 p.m., Bella White, $20; June 17, 6 p.m., Honoring Richard Blaustein. www.downhome.com or 423-929-9822.

GYPSY CIRCUS CIDER COMPANY: Kingsport, 2645 Fort Henry Dr. June 3, 7 p.m., Joey’s Van; June 17, 7 p.m., Rare Fiction. 423-212-5012.

HIDEAWAY: Johnson City, 235 E. Main St. June 4, 10 p.m., Howling Giant, Indighost, and Season of the Witch. 423-926-3896.

MICHAEL WALTRIP BREWING: Bristol, 221 Moore St. June 3, 7 p.m., Ryan Redman; June 10, 7 p.m., Dead Set on Life; June 17, 7 p.m., Chad Cox. 276-821-3020.

ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. June 9, 7 p.m., Cannibal Corpse, $27.50-$30; June 10, 9 p.m., Gaelic Storm, $20-$22; June 11, 8 p.m., Shep Rose, $25-$75. 828-398-1837.

QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. June 2, 7 p.m., Nightbreed; June 3, 8 p.m., Savage Outlaws; June 9, 7 p.m., Whiskey Throttle; June 10, 8 p.m., Ro-Sham-Bo; June 11, 8 p.m., Model City Wrecking Crew; June 16, 7 p.m., Ron Addison & the Tomcats. 276-644-9464.

STATE LINE BAR & GRILLE: Bristol, 644 State St. June 2, 7 p.m. Crazy Karaoke with Michael. 423-652-0792.

STATE STREET BREWING: Bristol, 801 State St. June 10, 7 p.m., Classic Highway; June 18, 7 p.m., Makenzie Phipps. 276-644-3380.

WILD WING CAFÉ: Johnson City, 71 Wilson Ave. June 3, 9:30 p.m., Syren; June 15, 8:30 p.m., From the Edge. 423-461-0071.

WOLF HILLS BREWING CO: Abingdon, 149 Deadmore St. June 10, 6 p.m., Hustle Souls (Based in Asheville, Hustle Souls embrace indie-laced soulful rock, as exhibited on their latest album, Americana nostalgic “Daydream Motel.”); June 11, 6 p.m., Eddie 9V. 276-477-1953.

CIVIC CENTERS

BERGLUND CENTER: Roanoke. June 3, 7 p.m., Alabama and Scotty McCreery, $39.50-$129.50. 540-853-5483.

BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC MUSEUM: Bristol. June 9, 7 p.m., Farm and Fun Time with The Malpass Brothers, The Wildmans, and Bill and the Belles, $$35; June 11, 2 p.m., Monthly Community Jam. 423-573-1927.

CAMEO THEATER: Bristol. June 25, 8 p.m., The Kruger Brothers, $35-$45; July 8, 8 p.m., Lita Ford, $49-$59. 276-466-0121.

ETSU MARTIN CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Johnson City. June 5, 7:30 p.m., Robert Earl Keen, $45-$85; June 9, 7:30 p.m., Brian Regan, $45-$65; June 11, 8 p.m., A Tribute to ABBA: The Concert, $34.50-$64.50; June 24, 8 p.m., Corey Smith, $29.50-$49.50. 423-439-2787.

FREEDOM HALL: Johnson City. June 19, 7 p.m., David Victor formerly of Boston, $32.50. 423-461-4855.

HARRAH’S: Cherokee. June 4, 7:30 p.m., Tanya Tucker; June 25, 7:30 p.m., Kansas. 828-497-7777.

PARAMOUNT BRISTOL: Bristol. June 17-June 26, Theatre Bristol presents The Sound of Music, $12-$16; July 9, 8 p.m., The Kenny & Dolly Show, $22-$37; July 13, 7 p.m., Doug Stone, $28-$52. 423-274-8920.

SPECTRUM CENTER: Charlotte. June 16, 8 p.m., Ana Gabriel; June 21, 7:30 p.m., Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne; June 24, 8 p.m., James Taylor. 704-688-9000.

TENNESSEE THEATRE: Knoxville. June 8, 7:30 p.m., Black Opry Revue, $30-$55; June 16, 7:30 p.m., Three Dog Night, $44.50-$94.50. 865-684-1200.

THOMPSON-BOLING ARENA: Knoxville. June 22, 8 p.m., James Taylor; June 25, 7 p.m., Alan Jackson. 865-974-0953.