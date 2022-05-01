New book details history of ironworks in Southwest Virginia

A new book from a Southwest Virginia native focuses on the little-known history of Bristol as a hub of iron smelting, before its last remaining forge was dismantled in 1907.

Norman H. Scott has completed four books on the subject of the history of Virginia’s iron production, which began as early as 1727 and lasted until the end of World War I. Due to the rich iron deposits between the Blue Ridge and Allegheny mountains, iron furnaces popped up all over the western portion of Virginia, from Frederick County to Lee County, to turn the ore into pig iron — a crude form used in the production of steel and wrought iron.

In researching the topic, Scott quickly found that one book just wasn’t enough.

“There is so much information and too many furnaces to include in one book,” he said. “I thought it best not to overwhelm the reader.”

The books are divided by geography; the fourth and final book — “Big Lick, Cripple Creek and Rye Valley Iron” — covers Southwest Virginia’s iron industry, focusing on the big names that shaped the region, both personal and technological.

In 357 pages, Scott, who grew up in Clifton Forge and has worked as an educator and administrator in Vinton, New River Community College, Wytheville Community College and Mountain Empire Community College, describes how furnaces in Southwest Virginia changed through the centuries, from early bloomery forges to the hot-blast coke furnaces of the late 1800s and early 1900s. Scott also charts how mining, rivers and rail transportation had unique impacts on the development of the southwest iron industry.

Another focus of the book is one of Southwest Virginia’s giants, George L. Carter, a onetime co-owner of the largest iron company in Virginia — the Virginia Iron, Coal and Coke Co. Today, Carter is remembered for his work on the Clinchfield Railroad, with headquarters in Bristol and later Johnson City. Carter would also donate the land establishing East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.

Carter became the driving force in the Virginia Iron, Coal and Coke Co. over nearly 50 years of operation and at one time controlled 11 furnaces, 38 iron ore mines, numerous coal operations, a pipe manufacturing plant and several foundries in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. He lost control of the company in 1901, and the company’s fortunes fell when an iron depression hit after World War I, leading to the collapse of many of Virginia’s furnace operations. Some, like the Virginia Iron, Coal and Coke Co., made the shift to coal.

Bristol was also on the cutting edge of iron smelting when a new hot-blast coke furnace was constructed in 1891, which continued to operate through 1907. Scott claims it produced 150 tons of iron a day, an exponential increase from what the older cold-blast furnaces were capable of producing.

Today, the best way to revisit the Bristol Furnace is through photographs and books like Scott’s.

“There is nothing left of the more recent furnaces, yet many of the older ones are still standing,” Scott said. While the new furnaces could outproduce the old furnaces built from stone blocks, they were eventually of more use as scrap metal and were mostly dismantled. “You can still see the remains of those old stone furnaces, but they are deteriorating fast.”

The Bristol Furnace wasn’t scrapped, as many were, but was dismantled and moved to California to be reassembled.

Readers interested in learning more about Southwest Virginia’s iron trade can find “Big Lick, Cripple Creek and Rye Valley Iron” on sale now on Amazon. The other three books in the series are “Iron and the Gap,” “A River of Iron” and “Shenandoah Iron.” Scott holds a doctorate degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (now Virginia Tech) and retired as president of Rappahannock Community College in 2004.