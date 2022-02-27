Museum offering grafting workshops

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host grafting workshops in collaboration with the Wise County Virginia Cooperative Extension office.

Phil Meeks with the Wise County Virginia Cooperative Extension Agency will host three grafting workshops this year at the park. Two workshops will be on Thursday, March 3, the first at 3 p.m. and the other at 6 p.m. The third workshop will be held Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. All workshops take place at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in the museum’s Victorian parlor.

Rootstock will be available, as will a number of varieties of scion wood. If participants have old varieties they’d like to graft, they’re welcome to bring their own scion cuttings. Each registered person will get seven rootstock, and additional rootstock may be purchased at the workshop for $1 each.

Registration is $20, and you can sign up at the Virginia Cooperative Extension office in Wise. Participants can email Phil Meeks at pmeeks@vt.edu or call 276-328-6194 for more information.

The park will comply with the COVID-19 regulations in place at the time the program is offered.