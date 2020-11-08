Museum of the Middle Appalachians invites community members to volunteer

Are you looking for a positive activity to get involved with? Do you like having fun? Do you enjoy history? Would you like to participate in community programs and activities?
If you can answer yes to these questions, the Friends of the Museum of the Middle Appalachians would like to invite you to volunteer with their group.
Raquel Venable, a Saltville resident who became a member of the Friends group shortly after moving to Saltville five years ago, explained that Friends is looking for new members who want to help out with the Museum of the Middle Appalachians while contributing to the community.
“We want to extend invitations to people to join Friends of the Museum of the Middle Appalachians. We just want to let people know that we exist and some of the things we do. It’s work, but it’s still fun. It’s a commitment, and the more help we have, the more we can do for the community,” she said. “Every person has a talent, something to contribute. We need to hear everybody’s voice.”
Butch Surber, president of Friends and also a member of the museum’s board of directors, pointed out that membership in the Friends group has declined in recent years with volunteers moving away, developing medical issues, dying and other reasons. The Friends group has about 10 active members, he said, and meets once a month on the third Thursday at 6 p.m. during the winter months and at 7 p.m. once Daylight Savings Time kicks in.
The unpaid, volunteer position involves a lot of hard work, but it is also fun and provides an opportunity to do something good for the community, Venable said.
“We do the behind-the-scenes work, the grunt work. Anyone who has an interest in the museum is welcome. Volunteers do not have to live in Saltville to join Friends,” she added.
Some of that work included building The Salt Theater area within the downtown Saltville museum; changing furnace filters; cleaning windows; helping with Woolly, the museum’s mascot, when she needed restoration; painting; giving tours; helping out in the museum’s store; and anything else needed. Volunteers with Friends participate in the Christmas events, including the open house and the Winter Wonderland of Christmas Trees, Halloween activities, the summer kids’ archeological dig, setting up at different community events throughout the county such as Older Americans Day in Chilhowie, and hosting bus tours and school groups. Volunteers also help bring together Woolly Day, a breakfast event that serves as the museum’s biggest fundraiser of the year and is held each winter right before Groundhog’s Day. Woolly, the museum’s mascot, and her son, Little Salty, are on hand for the event, and Woolly reveals her prediction for when winter will end and give way to spring.
From the first time she came to the museum with her husband, Scott, who is vice president of Friends, Venable knew she wanted to be involved.
“The volunteers were cleaning trophies. I got to meet all these women, and I decided this is where I wanted to be, a part of something good, something positive. I wanted to be a part of Saltville and do good things for the community. I love this little town. I do. Anytime there are children involved, I like to be involved,” she said, adding that she enjoys helping with the kids’ digs, helping out in the store, fixing food for events and bake sales and assisting with all community events.
Venable also helped to bring the Zed Ball exhibit to the museum. Ball, Venable’s stepfather, was a renowned artist from Southwest Virginia. A life-size Indian that Ball carved can currently be found in the museum’s entryway.
“This is something positive. I like being a part of it and being a part of the community. The museum keeps the community and its history alive. I love being a part of all this history. The people behind the scenes are not hired staff but are much needed volunteers. We are looking for people who want to commit to being a part of this, first getting together and knocking around ideas. Just think about how much more we could do if we had more people. We need fresh faces, more ideas and more involvement. We want people to be aware that this group exists, and they are most welcome to be a part of it. And, remember, you do not have to live in Saltville to join the Friends group,” Venable said.
The Museum of the Middle Appalachians has been in existence for almost 25 years and is staffed by two part-time paid employees and a host of volunteers, including Janice Orr, the museum’s director. The museum is not owned by or operated by the town of Saltville. The Saltville Foundation owns and operates the museum, a federally recognized 501(c)3. The Friends group works behind the scenes to operate, maintain and promote the museum and foster community involvement under the guidance of the board of directors, Orr explained.
The museum is funded primarily by donations, memberships, visits, store sales and Woolly Mammoth Day and the breakfast fundraiser.
The museum is open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. Additional information can be found on the website, museumofmiddleappalachians.org or museum-mid-app.org. The museum’s email address is museumoma@embarqmail.com. It is located at 123 Palmer Ave. in downtown Saltville. The phone number is 276-496-3633.
