Museum of the Middle Appalachians invites community members to volunteer

“The volunteers were cleaning trophies. I got to meet all these women, and I decided this is where I wanted to be, a part of something good, something positive. I wanted to be a part of Saltville and do good things for the community. I love this little town. I do. Anytime there are children involved, I like to be involved,” she said, adding that she enjoys helping with the kids’ digs, helping out in the store, fixing food for events and bake sales and assisting with all community events.

“This is something positive. I like being a part of it and being a part of the community. The museum keeps the community and its history alive. I love being a part of all this history. The people behind the scenes are not hired staff but are much needed volunteers. We are looking for people who want to commit to being a part of this, first getting together and knocking around ideas. Just think about how much more we could do if we had more people. We need fresh faces, more ideas and more involvement. We want people to be aware that this group exists, and they are most welcome to be a part of it. And, remember, you do not have to live in Saltville to join the Friends group,” Venable said.