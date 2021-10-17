Meadowview sets up art center in refurbished 1906 train depot in town square

“We are very glad to have the Meadowview Arts Center use the train depot as a workspace for artists as well as place to bring folks from the community to Meadowview to take classes or shop for local art,” said Michael Hayter, assistant treasurer and long-time board member. “Our partnership with the organization certainly fulfills our mission of improving the quality of life for the citizens of Meadowview through economic and community development.”

The historic facility includes artist studios, classroom and retail space, as well as a glass studio and a full pottery studio with kiln, wheels, and slab roller.

The upper floor in the depot will be a community studio where people can rent spaces or enroll in classes. A lower level which is also handicapped accessible will provide gallery and retail space for the sale of artwork.

“This new location is a huge blessing. We have an opportunity to provide services to our community that are unique and to help support the other artistic venues in the area as well. We don’t feel like we are in competition at all. We feel like we’re in partnership with other art venues.”

A win-win

Powers said the new location is a win, win for the organization and the people it will serve.