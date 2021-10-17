Meadowview sets up art center in refurbished 1906 train depot in town square

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — The town of Meadowview will soon have a new arts center in the town square, offering surrounding communities a home for the creative arts while enhancing a cultural scene throughout the area.
Meadowview Arts Center will offer traditional arts classes in addition to some extraordinary programs, including storytelling workshops, creative writing, script writing, genealogy, and theatre classes.
According to Susan Powers, president of the new 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, the arts center was formerly located in the Glade Spring town square but was forced to move from that location when the building they occupied continued to decline.
Since then, Powers and a 18-person board of directors have worked to reestablish the arts center, holding to its mission to provide opportunities for the public to engage with and learn from local artists as they create, display, and sell their work.
Through a partnership with Meadowview First, a group of citizens committed to working toward the long-term, sustainable economic development of the Washington County community, the center has leased the refurbished 1906 train depot in the town square.
Most recently, the train depot was occupied by Flip It Décor and More, a consignment business that closed its doors earlier this year.
“We are very glad to have the Meadowview Arts Center use the train depot as a workspace for artists as well as place to bring folks from the community to Meadowview to take classes or shop for local art,” said Michael Hayter, assistant treasurer and long-time board member. “Our partnership with the organization certainly fulfills our mission of improving the quality of life for the citizens of Meadowview through economic and community development.”
The historic facility includes artist studios, classroom and retail space, as well as a glass studio and a full pottery studio with kiln, wheels, and slab roller.
The upper floor in the depot will be a community studio where people can rent spaces or enroll in classes. A lower level which is also handicapped accessible will provide gallery and retail space for the sale of artwork.
“This new location is a huge blessing. We have an opportunity to provide services to our community that are unique and to help support the other artistic venues in the area as well. We don’t feel like we are in competition at all. We feel like we’re in partnership with other art venues.”
A win-win
Powers said the new location is a win, win for the organization and the people it will serve.
“We have more space for creative work now and the building is a handicap accessible facility,” she said.
“We love this historic setting in Meadowview and being close to interstate I-81 will give us better access to the surrounding communities.”
Powers said individual work stations will be available, an important feature while COVID-19 regulations are still being observed.
“We’re also adding classes that we’ve never offered before. A lot of classes,” she said.
An open house for the arts center, tentatively scheduled for the first week of December, will resemble a fundraising house warming party. Visitors will be asked to bring art supplies, gift cards, or monetary donations to help with general operations of the arts center.
“After all, it’s takes a village,” said Powers.
Membership to the Meadowview Arts Center is $25 per year per person which will not only help support the non-profit organization but also allow affiliate artists to participate as exhibitors in shows at the center. Donations can be mailed to Meadowview Arts Center, P.O. Box 113, Meadowview, Virginia, 24361.
Check out class schedules and what’s going on at the Meadowview Arts Center on their Facebook page and at the website at www.meadowviewac.org.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.